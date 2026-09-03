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Home / World News / Nepal flash floods: Death toll rises to 1,252 as more bodies recovered

Nepal flash floods: Death toll rises to 1,252 as more bodies recovered

The death toll from devastating flash floods in Nepal rose to 1,252 on Thursday as rescue teams recovered more bodies, with thousands still missing more than a week after the disaster

Nepal Army and Armed Police Forced(APF) carry a dead body to transfer by helicopter from Dhunche, in Rasuwa district

Nepal Army and Armed Police Forced(APF) carry a dead body to transfer by helicopter from Dhunche, in Rasuwa district | Image Credit: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Kathmandu
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2026 | 11:58 AM IST

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The death toll due to the devastating flash floods in Nepal rose to 1,252 on Thursday as more bodies were recovered from the affected areas while thousands remain missing after more than a week of the disaster, police said.

According to the data released by Nepal Police, 355 bodies were recovered from Chitawan district, 218 from Nawalparasi East, 208 from Nawalparasi West, including 18 recovered from India and handed over to Nawalparasi West, and 177 from Nuwakot.

Similarly, 127 bodies were recovered from Rasuwa district, 69 from Gorkha, 60 from Dhading and 38 from Tahanu.

The joint rescue teams led by the Nepal Army have continued their search and rescue efforts on the ninth day on Thursday, with the number of missing people estimated at 4,875.

 

The flash floods, triggered by an ice-rock avalanche near the Nepal-Tibet border on August 26, devastated towns and villages in northern and central Nepal, leaving a trail of destruction and thousands of people missing.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Sep 03 2026 | 11:58 AM IST