IIT Bombay partners with the Global Women's Health Innovation Conference & Awards to advance women's health innovations in India

PNN Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 27: The organizers of the Global Women's Health Innovation Conference & Awards 2024--Collab Function and the Koita Centre for Digital Health (KCDH) at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay)--have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on hosting the 3rd edition of the Global Women's Health Innovation Conference & Awards. GWHIC, the only event in India dedicated to addressing women's healthcare equity through technology is scheduled for 11 December 2024 in Mumbai. This partnership marks a significant step forward, as KCDH, a pioneering digital health center, joins as the exclusive academic partner with Collab Function to advance digital health innovations in women's health through this prestigious event.

Koita Centre for Digital Health (KCDH), a first-of-its-kind centre in India, focused on driving academic programs, research, and industry collaborations in Digital Health, is set up by Koita Foundation in partnership with IIT Bombay - India's #1 academic institution.

Speaking at the MoU signing ceremony, Professor Ganesh Ramakrishnan, Professor-in-Charge, KCDH said: "The Centre is committed to playing a leading role in digital health and informatics and is aligned with India's Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) which aims to "develop the backbone necessary to support the integrated digital health infrastructure of the country". Creating a more equitable and stronger digital health ecosystem for women requires strong focus and collaboration across key stakeholders. The conference aligns very well with our vision and initiatives that are designed to address the challenges in healthcare in India. As a pioneering institution of India, we are happy to support GWHIC and use this platform to build the much necessary conversation and help advance women's health through innovation."

This year's conference aims to catalyze a future-forward movement and address the gaps in accessibility and affordability in women's healthcare through the use of transformational power of digital health and femtech.

Reenita Das, Partner, Global Healthcare and Lifesciences at Frost & Sullivan and Head of the Conference Advisory Board, emphasizes, "As the country with the largest female population in the world, India is uniquely positioned to introduce and scale digital health solutions for women. GWHIC 2024 event is a transformative platform, to bring stakeholders committed to addressing critical gaps in women's healthcare."

Harnessing the Potential of Digital Health in Revolutionizing Women's Health

The conference is set to highlight yet another powerful agenda of innovations, insights, and significant milestones in women's health with a focus on digital health technologies. Digital health tools, including telemedicine, wearable health devices, and AI-driven health analytics, have the potential to revolutionize women's healthcare by providing personalized, accessible, and data-driven solutions. These innovations can enhance early diagnosis, treatment adherence, and overall health outcomes for women, addressing unique health challenges and promoting better healthcare equity.

Jaya Rebello, Managing Director of Collab Function, the organizers of GWHIC 2024, welcomes and recognizes the collaboration with IITB and KCDH as a significant milestone in the journey of making women's health a mainstream conversation.

She said, "This event is a platform for industry leaders to come together and elevate the ecosystem that is required to serve the girls and women in India. Collaboration, not competition will pave the way for the global femtech industry to scale up to reach the girls and women all over the world. We welcome existing and aspiring health tech entrepreneurs and innovators to join the conference and walk away with real examples, learnings and access to role models, all that is crucial for them to design, build and scale their own ventures."

Global Women's Health Innovation Conference & Awards 2024 highlights:

* Young Innovators Showcase: India's leading tech incubators will showcase their concepts here.

* GWHIC Awards for Outstanding Contributions to Women's Health. In 2024, we have added new and unique awards such as for best last mile delivery, for organisations and institutions who demonstrate their commitment to women's health

* Student Innovation Abstract Challenge and Award: An initiative to engage and inspire young students and educational institutions to join the conversation and contribute.

