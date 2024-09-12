Indian Premier Kabaddi League (IPKL) Mega Launch Event

VMPL

Chandigarh [India], September 12: The Indian Premier Kabaddi League (IPKL) is gearing up for a grand launch, marking a major milestone in the sport of Kabaddi. The much-anticipated event will be held on 12th September in Chandigarh, where the official Trophy Reveal, Jersey Reveal, and Team Unveiling will take place, signaling the start of an exhilarating season.

This event will gather key stakeholders, players, and Kabaddi enthusiasts from across the country, offering a glimpse into the league's vision and dedication to the sport. During the ceremony, the IPKL Trophy, a symbol of excellence and resilience, will be revealed, embodying the core values of strength and strategy that Kabaddi represents. Following this, the official jerseys of the participating teams will be presented, giving fans a first look at the distinct identity and spirit of each team. Adding to the excitement, the teams themselves, composed of both Indian and international players, will be introduced, setting the stage for a thrilling competition in the upcoming season.