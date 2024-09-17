International Conclave on Good Governance 2024: Strengthening India-UK Relations Through Leadership, Culture, and Cooperation

India PR Distribution London [UK], September 17: The prestigious "International Conclave on Good Governance 2024," a three-day event held in London from September 11-13, aimed to foster discussions on leadership and governance between India and the UK. It brought together key leaders and dignitaries from both nations, promoting collaboration in governance, business, and cultural exchange. Organized by Nachiket Joshi, the visionary founder of the World Leadership Forum, this year's conclave centered around the theme of Viksit Bharat 2047, celebrating India's progress toward becoming the world's third-largest economy. It also highlighted the leadership of Indian Prime Minister, emphasizing India's advancements in governance, transparency, and international cooperation.

The conclave commenced on September 11th at London City Hall, hosted by Assembly Member Krupesh Hirani. The discussions focused on key themes such as Women Empowerment, Climate Change, Sustainable Development, and the global initiative "Lifestyle for Environment," spearheaded by Indian Prime Minister. A key highlight was the "Women of Impact" awards ceremony, recognizing exceptional women for their contributions.

On September 12th, a session on Good Governance was held at the House of Commons, hosted by Padma Shri Bob Blackman MP (Harrow East) and Cllr Anjana Patel, Deputy Mayor of Harrow and anchored by Khushboo Shah, London-based professional. Ram Mandir Memento was presented to MP Bob Blackman by Nachiket Joshi.

The session honored former MP Virendra Sharma for his 50 years of exemplary public service. Among the dignitaries present were Seema Malhotra, Under-Secretary at the Home Office; MPs Shivani Raja, Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi, Deirdre Costigan, Andy Slaughter; Peter Mason, Leader of Ealing Council; IPS Deepak Choudhary from the Indian High Commission; and Umesh Patel, MP from Daman and Diu.

In his remarks, Nachiket Joshi, Founder of World leadership Forum & Event organiser, emphasized the transformative power of good governance, stating, "Indian PM's leadership exemplifies transparency, efficiency, and innovation, setting a benchmark for governance worldwide. His approach is an inspiration, demonstrating how vision and integrity can drive sustainable development and progress."

On September 13th, the final day, a Gala Lunch took place at the House of Lords, hosted by Lord Mike German. Anchored by Raageshwari Loomba, singer and mindfulness coach, the event featured special guest Aditi Varda Sunil Tatkare, Minister of Women & Child Development, Maharashtra, alongside prominent figures like MP Shivani Raja, Vijay Goel, Founder of IEBF, and former MPs Paul Scully and Virendra Sharma. A children's performance on sustainability was one of the event's most memorable moments.

Vijay Goel, Founder of IEBF, remarked, "The International Conclave on Good Governance is a crucial platform for exchanging global perspectives and best practices, fostering transparency and accountability for a better future."

The conclave concluded at Brent Civic Centre with cultural performances and a community celebration, supported by Deputy Leader of Brent Council, Cllr Mili Patel, and Mayor of Brent, Tariq Dar. This gathering further strengthened the cultural ties between India and the UK. The event was supported by Hirdesh Gupta, Founder of IDUK.

The representatives from India, led by Nachiket Joshi, included key figures such as MLA Dr Pradyuman Vaja, Himanshu Vyas, NRGC Chairman, Abhay Pratap Singh of APS Judicial Academy, Ronak Patel, Public figure from Gujarat, Presidential Awardee Padma Yangchan, Fashion Designer and others who played a pivotal role in the three-day event.

The conclave celebrated the shared goals of effective governance and sustainable development, fostering collaboration and mutual understanding between the two nations.

