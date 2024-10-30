KIIT Student Dilushi Herath Wins National IET India Scholarship Award 2024 for Sustainable Energy Innovation in Healthcare

NewsVoir

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], October 30: The Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET) announced Dilushi Herath, a student of KIIT University, as the national winner of the IET India Scholarship Award 2024. Out of 65,000 applicants, Dilushi was selected and awarded for her innovative solution focusing on affordable and clean energy in healthcare. Her project, which utilises portable biogas digesters enhanced with nanotechnology, seeks to improve energy efficiency in primary healthcare centres using sustainable energy sources, making her the standout choice among the finalists.

The awards ceremony took place during the IET Future Tech Congress 2024, where Dilushi was felicitated by Mr. Ed Almond, Chief Executive and Secretary of the IET, and Dr Gopichand Katragadda, President of the IET and CEO of Myelin Foundry. She will also receive the scholarship award of 3 Lakhs and a complimentary IET Membership. Naman Mehrotra from IIT Kanpur and U Gnaneshwar from VIT were awarded the First Runner up and Second Runner up. In total, the programme disburses 10 Lakhs worth of scholarship prize money.

Dr Gopichand Katragadda, President of the IET, said, "As India continues to lead the charge in technological advancements, the role of young innovators has never been more crucial. The IET India Scholarship Award reaffirms our dedication to empowering the next generation of engineers. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to this year's national winner and finalists for their extraordinary achievements. Their success is a testament to the limitless potential that lies within them, and I am confident they will inspire future engineering leaders."

The winning project focuses on transforming food waste into a sustainable energy source for healthcare centres, using nanotechnology to optimise the digestion process, increase energy output, and improve biogas quality. The solution aims to support healthcare facilities' energy requirements sustainably, while also addressing waste reduction.

Prof Abhijit Chakrabarti, Chair of the IET India Scholarship Advisory Committee, noted, "At this pivotal moment in India's technological journey, nurturing young engineering talent is crucial to driving innovation and growth. The IET India Scholarship Award continues to fulfill its mission of celebrating leadership and creativity among the next generation of engineers. This year's winner and finalists have shown exceptional promise, and their achievements reflect the bright future of Indian engineering. I congratulate them wholeheartedly and look forward to their contributions in shaping India's future as global leaders in technology."

The IET India Scholarship Award, now in its 8th edition, is one of the most prestigious scholarship programmes for undergraduate engineering students in India. Instituted in 2013 to celebrate young engineering talent, the 4-phased, rigorous selection process recognises those who excel in academics, display a strong commitment to societal impact, and demonstrate leadership potential. The winners of this Award have moved on to positions in Apple, Google, NASA, and many more industry leaders. This year's award saw unprecedented participation, with over 65,000 applicants from across the country. The next edition of the award is slated to open for applications in April 2025.

The IET is one of the world's largest engineering institutions with over 168,000 members in 150 countries. It is also the most multidisciplinary - to reflect the increasingly diverse nature of engineering in the 21st century. The IET is working to engineer a better world by inspiring, informing and influencing its members, engineers and technicians and all those who are touched by or touch the work of engineers.

The India chapter of IET started operations in India in 2006, from Bangalore. Today, the organization has over 13,000 members and the largest membership base for the IET outside of the U.K. Given the increasing global importance of India as an engineering hub, its aim is to make an impact that has relevance both locally and internationally. Its strategy is to bring a telling difference to the overall competency and skill levels within the Indian engineering community and play an influencing role with Industry in relation to technology innovation and solving problems of public importance. The organization plans to do this through working in partnership with Industry, academia and the Government, focusing on the application of practical skills within both learning and career life cycles, and driving innovation and thought leadership through high impact sectors.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)