Landmark Group: Creating Realty Landmarks While Creating Value for End-users & Stakeholders

NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], June 10: Landmark Group, a real estate developer known for creating landmark structures, has made a name that has emerged as a synonym of trust and innovation. Established in 1992 by Sandeep Chhillar, the Landmark Group started as an IT company. Soon, the company, witnessing the rapidly transforming NCR's realty landscape, ventured into this field and did not look back. As the company constructed one project after another and expanded its footprint in Gurgaon, Faridabad, and Dharuhera micro-markets, the emergence of construction quality and customer's first approach was acknowledged by the end users. At present, Landmark's diverse real estate portfolio includes townships, villa complexes, group housing, and mixed-use retail spaces like Landmark Cyberpark, Joy Street, Landmark Golden Villas, Landmark Platinum Villas, Landmark Avenue, and co-working spaces such as Plus Offices and VentureX. Landmark Group has delivered 15 residential projects, 3 commercial projects, and 2 retail projects so far.

Additionally, Landmark Group's recent residential project, Landmark Avana is spread across 15 acres in Sector 95, Gurugram is set to raise the bar in fine living. Another project in the pipeline is Landmark Luxury Homes in Sector 103, Gurugram. Over the years, the company has perfected its customer-centric approach. The emphasis on customer satisfaction is reflected in every aspect of the company's operations. It is a bedrock that has gone a long way in fostering enduring relationships built on trust and transparency.

Heading the Landmark Group is its founder, Sandeep Chhillar. His visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to excellence have been instrumental in shaping the company's trajectory. A dynamic engineer specializing in computer networking technologies, he stands at the forefront of the Landmark Group of companies, steering the conglomerate's trajectory.

While Sandeep Chhillar brings with him the ethos of innovation, integrity, and resilience, Roshy Chhillar, Director at Landmark Group is known for her passion for transforming urban development. A dual master's in real estate (Cornell University's prestigious Baker Program in Real Estate, Finance, and Investments) and a B.A. in Economics (New York University), her strategic acumen and operational expertise have led Landmark Group towards new successes.

As Landmark Group charts a course towards the future, it is proactively embracing the principles of sustainability and technology. For its upcoming pipeline, Landmark endeavors to create living and working spaces that not only cater to the needs of today but also pave the way for a sustainable tomorrow. It aims to achieve it by adapting green building construction guidelines to ensure that projects reduce energy use and operational expenses while meeting high-quality standards and minimizing their impact on the environment.

Through its journey, the company has created immense monetary value for both the short-term and the long-term for its stakeholders. Its projects have provided high returns on investments benefitting both end-users and stakeholders.

As Landmark Group embarks on its next phase of growth, it seeks to fortify its internal capabilities across various verticals. From sales and CRM to marketing and beyond, Landmark endeavors to nurture a culture of innovation and excellence, empowering its workforce to meet the growing needs in the realty-scape of the country. The company is looking towards a healthy pipeline of projects, including grade A+ commercial buildings, which will incorporate green building standards, smart building technologies, and community placemaking. The project is set to become the most premium office address with cutting-edge architectural design and future adaptability of technological advancements in mind. Besides, it is also coming up with a luxury group housing project located in Dwarka Expressway and a premium high street mall in New Gurgaon.

For more information, please visit landmarkgoc.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)