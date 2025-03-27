Thursday, March 27, 2025 | 07:29 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Stocks to buy: Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking recommends 3 shares

Stocks to buy: Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking recommends 3 shares

Bharti Airtel has emerged from a five-month consolidation phase, indicating potential for further upside in the near term

MSE, Metropolitan Stock Exchange

Ajit Mishra Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2025 | 7:18 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Market view

Markets declined after a brief pause, shedding over half a percent amid mixed cues. Following an initial uptick, Nifty remained range-bound in the first half, but profit booking in select heavyweights dragged the index lower as the session progressed. Eventually, it closed near the day’s low at 23,486.85. All major sectors moved in line with the benchmark, with realty, IT, and pharma emerging as the top laggards. 
 
The broader indices also extended their decline, falling between 0.7 per cent and 1.2 per cent. Participants are booking profits ahead of the March derivatives contract expiry, while concerns over tariff discussions continue to weigh on sentiment. 
 
 
On the technical front, Nifty is approaching its key support zone near the major moving averages ribbon around 23,400. A decisive hold at this level could trigger the next leg of the uptrend; otherwise, the consolidation phase may persist. Despite prevailing challenges, we maintain a positive market outlook and recommend a stock-specific approach, focusing
on those demonstrating relative strength.

Stocks recommendations

Bharti Airtel Limited | LTP: ₹1,738.55 | Buy | Target : ₹1,850 | Stop-loss : ₹1,675

Also Read

spandana

Spandana Sphoorty slips 6% in 2 days, nears record low on growth concerns

MobiKwik

One Mobikwik Systems to enter stock broking business; shares fall 4%

Notwithstanding a 55 per cent rise in the stock of Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL), the largest publicly traded defence company, brokerages believe the stock still has considerable ammo. Analysts' optimistic outlook following the 2024-25 (FY25) first-qua

HAL pops 4% on reports of receiving 1st F404-IN20 engine from GE Aerospace

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) conducts a successful flight test of the New Generation AKASH air defence missile from the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur, off the coast of Odisha on January 12, 2024. Image credit: PIB

Bharat Dynamics shares up 4% from day's low on ₹4,362-cr order win from MoD

stock broking, MARKETS, BROKING

Aavas Financiers hits highest level since Nov 2022; soars 5% in weak market

Bharti Airtel has emerged from a five-month consolidation phase, indicating potential for further upside in the near term. The alignment of key confirmation indicators, such as RSI and MACD, along with support from major moving averages, strengthens the bullish outlook. Traders may consider initiating fresh long positions at the specified levels.
 
SBI Cards and Payment Services Limited| LTP: ₹868.6 | Buy | Target: ₹935 | Stop-loss: ₹835
SBICARD witnessed a strong upward surge at the beginning of the year, marking the end of its extended three-year corrective phase. After the breakout, the stock has been consolidating within a narrow range
while holding firm above its 20 DEMA. This consolidation has now led to the formation of a fresh buying pivot, signaling the potential for a renewed uptrend.
 
Godrej Agrovet Limited | LTP: ₹766.95 | Buy | Target: ₹890 | Stop-loss:₹ 715
GODREJAGRO has been range-bound for the past six months following a strong surge in mid-2024. During this period, it has established a solid base while maintaining strength above its long-term moving average, the 200 DEMA. The stock is now on the verge of a breakout from this base formation, indicating a potential trend continuation. 
(Disclaimer: This article is by Ajit Mishra, SVP-research at Religare Broking. Views expressed are his own.)
 

More From This Section

stock market trading

Market Today: Trump auto tariffs; NSE rejig; Nifty expiry; FII; IPO listing

Premiumipo market listing share market

IPO pipeline runs dry in March 2025, a first in nearly two years

chart

NTPC, Power Grid get new 'overweight' from JPMorgan on rising demand growth

PremiumMarico

Healthy growth outlook keeps market experts bullish on Marico's stocks

Basant Maheshwari

Sebi fines investment advisor for 'sensational' YouTube captions

Topics : Buzzing stocks BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50 MARKETS TODAY Markets Sensex Nifty Stock calls stocks technical analysis technical analysis Market technicals

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 27 2025 | 7:18 AM IST

Explore News

KKR vs RR Head to HeadMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayLatest LIVE newsRR vs KKR LIVE ScoreCBSE 12 Accountancy Question Paper 2025 Analysis SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025IPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon