LEAD Group Recognises Schools and Their Leaders as Pillars of India's Education at the 2023 Shiksha Awards

PRNewswire Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 1: India's leading School Edtech company, LEAD Group successfully concluded the second year of the Shiksha Awards, one of India's biggest school awards programs. Shiksha Awards by LEAD Group recognises and celebrates exceptional schools and school leaders whose unwavering dedication to educational excellence is transforming student learning in India. These are schools that, irrespective of location or size, have successfully implemented NCF-aligned multimodal learning in their classrooms through meticulous preparation, teaching, assessment and remediation; are building student confidence; and have improved parental involvement in student education through multiple initiatives including student-led conferences. The event also featured a masterclass on School Leadership by Sumeet Mehta, CEO and Co-Founder, LEAD Group. More than 2200 schools and 29000 teachers participated in the 2023 Shiksha Awards.

Sumeet Mehta, CEO and Co-Founder, LEAD Group, said, "Schools are the foundation upon which our nation's future is built and the annual Shiksha Awards celebrates the relentless pursuit of providing quality education by the best of these institutions. My heartfelt congratulations to all the winners, who are shaping the future of education, one student at a time! Their efforts exemplify how innovation and commitment can transform learning outcomes for every student, and we look forward to celebrating more changemaker schools in the next edition."

Winners of 2023 Shiksha Awards:

Shiksha Awards by LEAD Group focuses on recognising India's changemaker schools that are future-focused and committed to educational excellence. Over the course of a year, participating schools keep track of their progress on various metrics and vie with each other to do better. These metrics range from teacher preparedness to the use of technology in classrooms to ensure effective multimodal education and parental engagement.

About LEAD Group

LEAD Group is India's only School Edtech company dedicated to transforming school education through its pioneering Integrated School Edtech System. With a presence in over 8,000 schools across 400+ towns and cities, LEAD Group reaches more than 35 lakh students and empowers over 50,000 teachers. Since its founding in 2012, LEAD Group has been committed to delivering an international standard of education to schools across India. Through its comprehensive approach, LEAD Group combines research-backed curriculum and pedagogy with cuttiedge technology to enhance student learning outcomes and teacher effectiveness. Its integrated system helps partner schools provide holistic education, equipping students with the skills and confidence to succeed in life.

LEAD Group was founded by Sumeet Mehta and Smita Deorah with the mission to transform school education in India. The Group continues to set new benchmarks in school education, inspiring the next generation of learners and educators.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2520453/Shiksha_Awards_2023.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)