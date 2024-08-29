MBA ESG India Welcomes 7th Cohort with Industry Experts and a Cultural Celebration

VMPL Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], August 29: MBA ESG India recently welcomed its 7th cohort of students with a very enriching program that brought industry insights, cultural celebration, and a ceremonial lighting of the lamp all together under one roof. The program was hosted at the institute's Bangalore campus and encapsulated the ideals with which the institute was envisioned, that of all-round education coupling real-world learning with the enrichment of culture. The ceremony started with the lighting of a symbolic candle by all the keynote speakers. This was followed with an inaugural speech by Dr Srinivasan K., Director of MBA ESG India. Raghavendra Sheshamurthy, CEO & Founder of LUXEVEDA, mentioned the relevance of all-round education, "Education is not only about knowledge; it's about transforming that very knowledge into real-world skills and, most importantly, into a fulfilling career." His insights struck a chord in the young audience's mind and set a rather reflective yet highly motivating tone for the day. The program continued with a line of addresses from other prominent industry leaders, such as Prithvi Ramakrishnan, Sports Paddock Founder & CEO, and Satish Kumar Muniyappa, Director of Human Resources, Shangri-La Bengaluru. Every speaker gave the students a clear perception of the dynamics of their respective industries, allowing them to meet the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead, right from the luxury to the sports management domain.

The orientation also underwent a cultural program where students of MBA ESG India showcased a variety of cultural dance and musical performances that added much depth and flavor to the event. It also celebrated the backgrounds of all students at the institute, thereby underpinning its commitment to developing a well-rounded educational environment. In this regard, the cultural part of the event was beyond mere entertainment; rather, it showcased diversity, creativity, and community in the shaping of a business education that is truly global.

Dr Srinivasan K., Director of MBA ESG India, spoke warmly about the institute's unique approach to education: "Indeed, it is very satisfying to see these bright, eager faces start their educational journey.". "Our goal isn't to give them the business skillset; our goal is to immerse them in industries. I think bringing in industry leaders from day one helps bridge this gap between classroom learning and real-world application. We want to make sure our students are not just job-ready but prepared to lead."

Dr Srinivasan further emphasized that students should be at the forefront in these rapidly changing worlds of sports and luxury. "The worlds of sport and luxury are changing every day, and it's for our students to be ahead of the curve," said Dr Srinivasan. "By bringing pure industry insight into the classrooms, we equip them with the knowledge and skills necessary for their tomorrow, help them lead, and set up the future of industries."

The academic year was set off with this orientation event, which portrayed a mix of expert guidance and cultural enrichment that would set a positive and dynamic tone. Through insights shared and experiences together, the 7th cohort of MBA ESG India students are energized to throw themselves into their journey with a clear sense of the path ahead.

At MBA ESG India, innovation in teaching continues to be the foundation for ensuring students become successful in the careers they enter and, more importantly, in leadership positions they will assume. Central to this are strong connections with industries and a practical focus with a celebration of the diversity of cultures to give students a rounded global perspective.

It is this academic rigour seasoned with cultural enrichment that makes MBA ESG India produce students not only fit for the job market but also influential leaders in the changing landscapes of sports and luxury management. Such an approach makes MBA ESG India an institution to watch and one to have a role in engendering a new generation of business leaders.

MBA ESG

MBA ESG offers a unique dual credential degree program, granting students a distinct competitive edge in their careers. By receiving a certificate from MBA ESG, Paris, along with an MBA degree from Ajeenkya DY Patil University and Jain University students benefit from a comprehensive educational experience. This holistic approach ensures students gain comprehensive knowledge, international exposure, and industry recognition, signifying MBA ESG's commitment to enhancing students' employability for career success in a dynamic global landscape. For more information and its programs, please visit MBA ESG.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)