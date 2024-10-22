Mtalkz Unveils Rs 10 Crore Free OTP SMS Offer to Celebrate the Festive Season

VMPL New Delhi [India], October 22: In an unprecedented move set to shake up the messaging services industry, leading cloud communication platform Mtalkz has announced a massive Rs10 crore campaign offering free OTP SMS services on festive days till the end of 2024. The announcement, made by CEO Abhishek Prakash, is aimed at empowering businesses by providing free OTP generation and validation, transactional messaging, and WhatsApp Business API services for all new onboardings. The offer comes just in time for the festive season, covering major festivals, offering businesses a unique opportunity to enhance their customer experiences without worrying about OTP costs during these critical days.

Taking the Industry by Storm

Since the campaign's announcement, Mtalkz has gone viral on platforms like Instagram, with businesses across India buzzing about this extraordinary deal. With an expected 10,000 enterprises projected to take advantage of the offer, Mtalkz is positioning itself as the go-to platform for businesses looking to streamline secure communications at zero cost during peak festive periods.

"We're thrilled to extend this Rs10 crore festive gift to businesses, helping them scale without the usual OTP messaging expenses. Our goal is to extend this offer to about 10,000 enterprises, allowing them to leverage Mtalkz's OTP services and other messaging solutions like transactional messaging and WhatsApp Business API," said Abhishek Prakash, CEO of Mtalkz.

How to Get Onboarded

The campaign is open to all businesses that onboard with Mtalkz before the festive season ends. Once onboarded, businesses can send OTPs free of charge during the festive days for the remainder of 2024. This offer is ideal for enterprises looking to increase security and improve user experiences with effortless, secure authentication.

Why This Matters

OTP SMS is critical for secure authentication, and for many businesses, festive seasons are periods of high demand, where seamless user experiences are crucial. The cost savings that come with this offer could be game-changing for businesses, especially those dealing with high-volume transactions and user verifications.

With the rapid rise of e-commerce, digital payments, and fintech businesses, secure and fast OTP validation is essential. Mtalkz is stepping in at the perfect time to relieve businesses of messaging costs while ensuring they can deliver uninterrupted service to their users.

Join the Movement

As the market reacts to this campaign, businesses are encouraged to get onboard quickly and take full advantage of this limited-time offer. Mtalkz is dedicated to helping enterprises scale and improve their communication strategies with a wide range of solutions, including OTP validation, WhatsApp messaging, and more.

To learn more and avail the offer, visit the official campaign page.

About Mtalkz

Mtalkz is a leading cloud communication service provider, offering a suite of messaging solutions, including SMS, RCS, WhatsApp Business API, Voice, and Email services.

With a customer-centric approach and a mission to empower businesses with seamless communication, Mtalkz has established itself as a trusted partner for enterprises across various sectors.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)