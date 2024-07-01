Murugappa Water Technology & Solutions Signs R & D (Revolutionary & Disruptive) MoU with Jiva Water

NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 1: Murugappa Water Technology and Solutions (MWTS), a leader in innovative water management, part of the INR 742 billion (USD 8.8 billion) Murugappa Group, has signed an exclusive Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Jiva Water, a global social impact venture. This collaboration aims to introduce Jiva Water Devices to key market segments, including industrial, agricultural and home consumption sectors to name a few. Jiva Water Devices have shown remarkable results across various applications--from domestic drinking and bathing water to agricultural and industrial processes, as well as effluent and sewage treatment plants. MWTS will integrate Jiva Water Devices into its solutions portfolio, offering the benefits of water quality for its customers.

Jiva Water Device blends the principles of quantum science with ancient wisdom. Co-founders Dr Krishna Madappa, who has spent three decades researching the non-linear behaviour of water, and Srinivasan Vitoba, a naturalist and entrepreneur in the manufacturing sector, believe Jiva Water Devices can deliver water in its purest and most nourishing form thereby greatly improving health, industrial processes and agricultural yield. Backed by data and outcome evidence, in all sectors, the MWTS - Jiva Water combine, can potentially transform the greatest challenges facing our society today - Water and Soil.

Jayateerth Nadgir, Chief Executive of MWTS, shared, "MWTS leads in sustainable water treatment, offering turnkey solutions from concept to commissioning in raw water, process water, effluent treatment, and resource recovery systems. By incorporating Jiva Water Devices into our range of solutions, we will significantly enhance water quality at our customer/end use applications and expand our offerings to ensure real water circularity which is the crux of global climate change through our extensive country-wide and global network."

Dr Krishna Madappa, Founder of Jiva Water, elaborated, "Jiva Water Devices harness principles from quantum physics and nature to influence water at the molecular level. Using specific beneficial frequencies into the water, we enhance its properties and interactions with living organisms. Our devices transform ordinary water into a high-energy, trauma-free state, elevating its natural and nourishing qualities."

Srinivasan Vitoba, Co-founder of Jiva Water, said, "Jiva Water devices come in four models catering to consumer, industrial, and agricultural segments. The product capacities vary based on application and usage, ensuring optimal performance across different sectors."

The dignitaries highlighted that Jiva Water will support India's Jal Jeevan Mission which aims to provide safe and adequate drinking water through household tap connections to all rural households by 2024. Also, it will help the goal to double agricultural productivity and income by 2030, and the move towards natural farming, as well. This initiative also aligns with the 6th goal of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals - achieving universal and equitable access to clean water.

Murugappa Water Technology & Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (MWTS), part of the INR 742 billion (USD 8.8 billion) Murugappa Group, is a leading provider of water treatment engineering services in India. Utilizing its 4 ACES approach (Automation - Chemistry - Engineering - Services), MWTS designs and manufactures systems for water and wastewater treatment, including Aerators, Clarifiers, Media Filters, UF, RO, and MBR, as well as chemicals for the water treatment industry. With over 40 years of expertise and more than 600 projects completed, MWTS serves industries such as Sugar, Pharma, Food & Beverage, Automotive, Ferrous and Non-Ferrous Metals, Oil & Gas, Institutional, Semiconductor, EV, FMCG, Leather, Textile, Chemical, Minerals, and Mining.

For more details, visit www.murugappawater.com.

A 123-year-old conglomerate with presence across India and the world, the Rs. 742 billion Murugappa Group has diverse businesses in agriculture, engineering, financial services and more. The Group has 9 listed companies under its umbrella -- Carborundum Universal Limited, CG Power & Industrial Solutions Limited, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Limited, Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Limited, Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Company Limited, Coromandel International Limited, EID Parry (India) Limited, Shanthi Gears Limited, Tube Investments of India Limited, Murugappa Water Technology & Solutions and Wendt India Limited. Brands such as Chola, Ajax, Hercules, BSA, Montra, Montra Electric, Mach City, Gromor, Paramfos, Parry's are part of the Group's illustrious stable.

Abrasives, technical ceramics, electro minerals, electric vehicles, auto components, fans, transformers, signalling equipment for railways, bicycles, fertilisers, sugar, tea and several other products make up the Group's business interests.

Guided by the five lights - integrity, passion, quality, respect and responsibility - and a culture of professionalism, the Group has a workforce of over 73,000 employees.

For more details, visit www.murugappa.com.

Started as a global Impact venture, Jiva Water is dedicated to establishing itself as the global standard for water, aiming to restore water's intrinsic life energy for humans, animals, plants, and soil. Founded by Dr Krishna Madappa, who has over 30 years of research in water's multifaceted nature, and Srinivasan Vitoba, an industrialist and mentor, Jiva Water blends quantum science and ancient wisdom. Their mission is to rejuvenate water, ensuring it is full of life energy, enhancing its benefits for all living beings.

For more details, visit www.jivawater.in.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)