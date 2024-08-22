NAREDCO Maharashtra to Drive Residential Sector Growth at 'The Real Estate Forum 2024'

PNN Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 22: The National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO), Maharashtra Chapter, is set to host its flagship event, The Real Estate Forum (TREF) 2024 with JLL as their knowledge partner. The forum will take place on August 29, 2024, at Hotel Trident, Mumbai, with a key focus on India's Residential Sector. Now in its third edition, this highly anticipated event promises to be even more impactful, aiming to shape the future of Maharashtra's real estate industry. The forum will be graced by an impressive lineup of dignitaries, including the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde; Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis; and Maharashtra Housing Minister Atul Save. This year's edition is expected to gather over 500 attendees from the real estate sector, providing a platform to explore the latest trends, innovations, and opportunities that the sector presents. Additionally, JLL will unveil a white paper during the event, offering key insights into the industry.

Prashant Sharma, President of NAREDCO Maharashtra, expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming forum, stating, "We are delighted to host The Real Estate Forum 2024, an event that will be pivotal in shaping the future of our industry. This year's forum is designed to tackle the pressing challenges and opportunities offered in the real estate sector. It will be our endeavor to bring forward the changes needed in policy matters with the government that will ably support the industry."

Dr Samantak Das, Chief Economist and Head of Research and REIS, India, JLL said, "As Mumbai continues to expand, the completion of key transit infrastructure projects and the upcoming Navi Mumbai Airport promise to drive significant growth in both residential and commercial sectors, propelling the city's real estate market towards unprecedented levels of activity and value. Mumbai's residential sales value is projected to surpass Rs 1.35 lakh crore in 2024 and grow at a CAGR of ~6.8 per cent to reach over Rs 2 lakh crore by 2030. Developers have already acquired over 280 acres of land, translating to a development potential of approximately 42-48 million sq ft and a sales potential of approx. Rs 70,000 crore."

The Real Estate Forum 2024 will feature an array of keynote speakers, panel discussions, and interactive workshops, addressing a broad spectrum of topics vital to the industry. Key discussion topics will include government policies that drive real estate, the diversity of the residential market, challenges and opportunities in redevelopment, trends in real estate financing, and necessary amendments to RERA 2.0, among others.

Attendees will have the opportunity to engage in various breakout sessions and panel discussions, focusing on topics such as:

MahaUrban Revolution@2047: Government Policies driving real estate

Real Estate Spectrum: Insights into opportunities beyond residential

Urban Tapestry: Diversity of India's residential market

Rebuilding Mumbai: Challenges and Opportunities in redevelopment

Unlocking Capital: Trends in Real Estate Financing

RERA 2.0: Amendments needed in the Act / Implementation

The Indian real estate sector is currently witnessing significant transformations, driven by a series of government reforms and initiatives that have revitalized the housing market. Recent quarters have seen record home sales, with buyers increasingly recognizing the value of home ownership. Developers are advocating for further reforms to enhance transparency, streamline the home buying process, and reduce bureaucratic hurdles.

The Real Estate Forum 2024 is set to be a landmark event, offering a comprehensive platform for industry leaders to deliberate on the future of the residential sector and beyond.

