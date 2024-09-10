Nations Plenary Health & Research Summit 2024 (NPHRS) Hosted at Bharat Mandapam - IECC, Government of India, New Delhi

VMPL New Delhi [India], September 10: The First International Health Professionals Honors Ceremony brought together the global medical community at Bharat Mandapam - IECC, under the Government of India, in New Delhi. The event was organized by the not-for-profit organizations Lakshya Samiti and Inner Foundation (IF) Earth. Health professionals from around the world attended the event, recognized for their extraordinary research, outreach programs, healthcare camps, and overall success in the health sector. Honorees came from diverse backgrounds, including MBBS, BHMS, MD, MS, DM, MCh, MPH, and BDS, celebrating their contributions to the field of healthcare. Dr. Suyash Litoriya, Founder, Executive Director & President of Nations Plenary Health and Research Summit 2024 (NPHRS'24), Dr. Lalima Gupta (Director), Dr. Umar Khan (Marketing Director), Dr. Sarthak Jain (Hospitality Director), Dr. Rishabh Rajpurohit (Technical Director), Dr. Senti Sharma (Assistant to the OC) along with Presiding Dignitaries Dr. Vikas Leelavati BalaSaheb Jadhav and Dr. Saurabh Dixit.

For further details, visit: https://nphrs.com/nphrs-2024/

* Health Service Honor: Dr. Devinder Kumar Suhag was recognized for his dedication to providing high-quality, affordable, and accessible healthcare to the public. In addition, he has also served the Indian Army, further exemplifying his commitment to the nation.

* Health Research Honors: Health professionals who have advanced medical research by bridging gaps in research literature were recognized for their contributions. Honorees included Dr. Amanpreet Singh Wasir, Dr. Tarun Kumar Suvvari, Dr. Dattatreya Mukherjee, Dr. Oshin Puri, Dr. Ashwini Singh, Dr. Payel Roy, Dr. Deepika Balani, Dr. Chinmay O. Guralwar, Dr. Suruj Jyoti Dutta, Dr. Jaziya Jabeen, Dr. Abhishek Kashyap, Dr. Kunal Dudeja, Dr. Prakrut Paidisetty, Dr. Sagar Goyal, Dr. Zenia Elavia, Dr. Apoorva Wasnik, Dr. Kumar Abhishek, and Dr. Pratyush Kumar.

* Health Outreach Honors: Health professionals acknowledged for their efforts in promoting health education and conducting extensive welfare activities through health camps and public outreach included Dr. Naman Pujeri, Dr. Abhinav Prakash, Dr. Shubham Likhar, Dr. Sameer Khan, Dr. Jatoth Surendar, and Dr. Ridham Nimavat.

* Letters of Appreciation: Health professionals recognized for their exceptional interest and performance in medical education included Dr. Achintya Jain, Dr. Ayesha Rehman, Dr. Areeba Afreen, Dr. Alina Hasan, and Dr. Sehla Khan.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)