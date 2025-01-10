Navi Mumbai Welcomes A New Palm Beach

PRNewswire

Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 10: Widely known as the better half of Mumbai, Navi Mumbai is set to redefine urban luxury with the emergence of New Palm Beach. Envisaged by Delta, Bhagwati, and Pyramid, this exclusive coastal vicinity is poised to surpass the iconic Palm Beach Road, offering a more thoughtfully planned neighborhood surrounded by natural beauty and global business hubs.

Nestled alongside flamingo wetlands, New Palm Beach provides panoramic views of mangroves, the sea, and the hills. Navi Mumbai is famous for its seasonal visitors, as thousands of migratory flamingos flock to its wetlands each year, creating a breathtaking natural spectacle. Residents of New Palm Beach will enjoy the privilege of living close to this rare phenomenon, where nature and modern living co-exist harmoniously. The area's ecological significance and its ban on future construction make this the last opportunity for homebuyers to own a piece of Navi Mumbai's most scenic and tranquil address. With its serene surroundings preserved for generations to come, New Palm Beach is a haven of exclusivity amidst urban growth.

Strategically positioned at the heart of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), New Palm Beach enjoys seamless connectivity to five key Central Business Districts -- Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Powai, Andheri, Thane, and Vashi. Each of these hubs is just 20 minutes away, making the location ideal for professionals seeking a harmonious balance between work and lifestyle.

Infrastructure advancements have further boosted the area's accessibility. The existing Mulund-Airoli Bridge acts a connector between Central Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, while the soon-to-open Airoli-Katai Naka Freeway will further bolster the connectivity of New Palm Beach to other key regions of MMR. Additionally, the upcoming Metro Line-14, Vikroli-Kanjurmarg-Badlapur will enhance the connectivity of New Palm Beach even further, reinforcing its position as a pivotal growth corridor.

This transformative location is anchored by a landmark project from Delta, Bhagwati, and Pyramid, three of Navi Mumbai's most renowned developers. Their vision for New Palm Beach includes luxurious residences designed to blend seamlessly with the natural surroundings, offering state-of-the-art amenities, panoramic views, and thoughtfully curated green spaces.

Residents will also benefit from a complete ecosystem of conveniences, including leading schools like Vibgyor School and Euro School, top healthcare facilities such as Kokilaben Dhirubai Ambani Hospital and Jupiter Hospital, along with thriving entertainment cultural centres like the D.Y. Patil stadium and CIDCO Exhibition centre.

New Palm Beach is more than just a place to live; it's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own a home in MMR's last-of-its-kind coastal residential development. With its combination of natural beauty, strategic connectivity, and high investment potential, New Palm Beach offers a lifestyle that is as aspirational as it is enduring.

About Delta, Bhagwati, and Pyramid Developers

With a combined legacy spanning over 40 years, Delta, Bhagwati, and Pyramid Group are trusted names in the real estate industry. Together, they have delivered over 10 million square feet of world-class projects, redefining modern urban living through innovation, quality, and sustainability. Their collaboration on New Palm Beach reflects their shared vision of creating vibrant, luxurious communities that align with the needs of today's discerning homebuyers.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2594429/Flamingos_New_Palm_Beach.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)