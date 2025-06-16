NR Talent & Event Management's Hariharan Live in Concert: An Evening to Remember

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 16: Padma Shri Hariharan lit up The Grand Theatre at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) with his very first live performance at the venue, delivering some of his most beloved Bollywood hits in an unforgettable evening of music and nostalgia. Each rendition was met with thunderous applause, as the audience immersed themselves in the magic of his timeless voice. The concert was beautifully curated and executed by NR Talent and Event Management, helmed by Namrata Gupta Khan and Rabbani Mustafa Khan.

Despite heavy Mumbai rains, fans thronged the venue, united by their love for the maestro. Hariharan opened the show with Kesariya Balamwa. One hit followed another - Dheemi Dheemi, Roja Janeman, O Hansini, Chanda Re, Jhoka Hawa Ka, Kaash Aisa Koi Manzar, Baahon Ke Darmiyan, Nahin Samne, Jeeva Rangla, and each song met with love and spontaneous wah-wahs, and multiple song requests from an audience clearly unable to get enough!

"It's so nice to be here singing for you at this lovely theatre," Hariharan enthused in the midst of his performance.

The evening became even more special with the presence of his son, Akshay Hariharan, who joined his father on stage to reimagine and recreate the veteran singer's classics like Dauda Dauda Bhaga Bhaga Sa, Chhappa Chappa, and Kay Zhala with an electrifying EDM twist. The timing couldn't have been more perfect... performing together on Father's Day, the father-son duo brought an unmatched warmth and vibrancy to the stage.

The maestro also led a spontaneous medley session, inviting the audience to sing along to favourites like Aye Dil, Sawan Barse, and Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera. And just when everyone thought the night couldn't get better, he delivered what the audience had been waiting for all along... a soul-stirring rendition of Tu Hi Re.

The entire experience - immersive, emotive, and electric, was brought to life by NR Talent and Event Management. Founded by Namrata Gupta Khan and Rabbani Mustafa Khan, the company is known for organising concerts that are more than just shows... they are experiences where audiences feel, connect, and celebrate music in its truest form.

Namrata and Rabbani, daughter-in-law and son of the late Padma Vibhushan Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan, carry forward a rich legacy of music. Rabbani, a singer himself who has also performed on Coke Studio, brings deep insight and artistry to the company's vision. Since 2016, NR Talent has produced large-scale concerts, corporate events, and festivals across India and the globe, working with celebrated names like A.R. Rahman, Sonu Nigam, Shaan, Yo Yo Honey Singh, among others. Their signature annual event Haazri honours Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan with the 2025 edition featuring A.R. Rahman in a soulful Sufi concert attended by over 10,000 people. Very recently, they had also managed and produced Sau Saal Pehle, a one-of-a-kind tribute to Mohammed Rafi with Sonu Nigam, marking Sonu's first-ever Rafi tribute show in India.

With Hariharan's timeless voice and NR Talent and Event Management's magical touch, the evening turned into something far more than just a concert... it became a shared memory that will be etched in the minds of everyone present at the show.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)