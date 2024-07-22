OBE Rankings 2024 by R. World Institutional Ranking: 4th Edition, Highlights Leading Institutions in India

India PR Distribution New Delhi [India], July 22: The Outcome-Based Education (OBE) is necessary in India to transform the education system from a content-driven approach to a learner-centric approach, and to ensure that graduates possess the skills and knowledge that are essential for success in the 21st century. The aim of Outcome-Based Education is to provide students with the knowledge, skills, and competencies required to succeed in their future careers and contribute meaningfully to society. It shifts the focus from merely covering content to ensuring that students develop the desired abilities and achieve specific learning outcomes. The highest band rated in the OBE Rankings 2024 is Platinum+ Band, in which MAHE - Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Birla Institute of Technology & Science - Pilani, Amrita Viswavidyapeeetham, Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology, Siksha 'O' Anusandhan, Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences and Galgotias University, secured the top positions.

R. W I Ranking stands as a beacon of excellence, aiming to meticulously evaluate and acknowledge educational institutions in India, and worldwide. By fostering healthy competition, it encourages institutions to continually enhance their standards, quality of education and overall ecosystem of HigherEd. The credibility of R. World Institutional Ranking is rooted in its rigorous methodologies and commitment to objectivity. The ranking framework employs a multifaceted approach, considering diverse factors. R. W I Ranking has garnered widespread institutional acceptance, as a trusted and impartial resource of HEI's ranking, and is celebrated as a valuable resource that facilitates a deeper understanding of the global HigherEd landscape.

The Outcome-Based Education (OBE) Ranking exclusively focuses on the student-centric teaching-learning methodology in which the course delivery, assessment is planned to achieve stated objectives and attributes. OBE focuses on measuring student performance i.e. outcomes at different levels. The OBE Ranking 2024-25 considers the 3 important parameters, viz., Inclusion and Diversity; Internship & Placements; and Entrepreneurship & Innovations.

While speaking to R. World Institutional Ranking, Dr Dhruv Galgotia, CEO Galgotias University, said "Education is the cornerstone of a progressive society, and at Galgotias University, we strive to create an environment that nurtures innovation, critical thinking, and a global perspective. Our commitment to excellence is reflected in our NAAC A+ Accreditation and our numerous accolades, including the QS 5 Star rating for Teaching, Academic Development, Facilities, Innovation, and Employability. We are dedicated to providing our students with the best possible education and opportunities to succeed in their chosen fields. Together, we can create a brighter future filled with endless possibilities."

Galgotias University stands as a testament to the transformative power of education and innovation. Proudly holding an NAAC A+ Accreditation, the university has solidified its position as one of India's top educational institutions. With a sprawling campus that houses over 35,000 students across 20 schools offering more than 200 programs, Galgotias University is not just an institution; it is a vibrant, dynamic community committed to academic excellence and holistic development. The university offers a wide array of undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs across various disciplines including Engineering, Management, c, Medical and Allied Sciences, Humanities, and Social Sciences, to name a few. This diversity ensures that students have the opportunity to pursue their passions and interests while receiving a top-notch education. Galgotais University is one of the youngest Univeristies in India to achieve this feat in the OBE Rankings.

OBE Rankings, is regarded as one of the Distinguished Rankings, in the Private-Rankings Sphere of the HEIs in India. The OBE Rankings 2024 recognizes the efforts continuously undertaken by Institutions for achieving excellence in quality education, and implementation of the latest teaching-learning methodologies, including the outcome-based education models. Check the details rankings at www.wiranking.com/obe-ranking

The upcoming Ranking by R. World Institutional Ranking will speak about the Top Institutions in India for Campus Life, prioritising Mental Health and Wellbeing. The primary objective of the MHW Rankings is to identify and celebrate the Best Educational Campuses in India for Mental Health and Wellbeing (MHW). It demonstrates that these institutions have made significant progress towards creating a safe space where their students, teachers and staff can be supported without fear. The MHW Rankings highlight such campuses in order to promote more extensive attention to mental health among those providing education; nurturing environments where all can succeed academically as well as personally. R. World Institutional Ranking takes pride to be the pioneer in India to initiate, conduct, and publish exclusive rankings for Mental Health and Wellbeing (MHW), encompassing faculty, students, and staff in a HEI's campus community. Learn more at https://www.wiranking.com/mhw-rankings

