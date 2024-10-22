Odisha FC and iServeU announced partnerships to give sports a new shape in India

SMPL Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], October 22: Odisha FC, one of India's top football clubs, has partnered with iServeU, Asia's leading fintech company. This collaboration aims to unite the realms of sports and technology. The partnership highlights the commitment of both organizations to excel in their respective industries. iServeU will remain Odisha Football Club's official partner for Indian Super League (ISL) 2024 - 25, providing essential support for the club's operations. This alliance creates a unique synergy between the passionate world of football and the innovative field of technology. Debiprasad Sarangi, CEO of iServeU Technology Pvt Ltd, commented on the partnership: "Our goal through this collaboration is to inspire the next generation of talent both on and off the field. We are excited about the positive impact that iServeU and Odisha FC will create together, making a real difference in our communities by investing in sports and opening doors for aspiring engineers. As a football enthusiast, we believe this sport deserves greater recognition in India. We take pride in supporting our home team, Odisha FC, and in contributing to Odisha's growing reputation as a sports hub. We are eager to introduce the Fan Loyalty Card program, bringing football enthusiasts closer to their passion and providing invaluable opportunities throughout the tournament.

Raj Athwal, CEO of Odisha FC, commented "We are privileged to welcome iServeU Technology Pvt. Ltd. as our Official Partner for the ISL 2024-25 season. Their commitment to innovation and sustainability aligns perfectly with our club's values. Our juggernauts have made impressive strides over the past two seasons, securing their first playoff berth, lifting their first silverware, and achieving a record-breaking finish. With a remarkable unbeaten run at home, Odisha FC has made the home state proud. This partnership will undoubtedly boost our efforts towards players and the coming generation, bringing joy to our passionate fanbase. We share a common drive for success, making this partnership a powerful one. We look forward to an exciting season ahead."

iServeU is Asia's leading banking infrastructure provider founded in 2016, empowering over 20 banks and 200+ Fintechs both in India and globally. iServeU focuses on making banking accessible and dependable anytime, anywhere, effectively addressing key challenges and positioning itself as a premier technological partner for banks and financial institutions. The addition of iServeU to Odisha FC's partner network will launch a loyalty program initiative, offering members a variety of exclusive perks and benefits within the Fan Club.

As the Kalinga Warriors gear up for their next Indian Super League (ISL) matches against Mumbai City FC, Mohun Bagan FC, Hyderabad FC & Bengaluru FC the team is set to make a strong impression with the support of its dedicated partners.

iServeU Technology Pvt. Ltd.

iServeU Technology Pvt. Ltd is a leading Fintech company dedicated to bringing new-age banking technology for banks, NBFCs and Fintechs across India and beyond. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, iServeU continues to empower businesses and transform the digital banking landscape.

Having a presence in 5+ countries, iServeU is among the few certified partners with NPCI and VISA, offering products that shape the future of digital banking. With distributed and auto-scaling technology, their platform handles approximately 2,500 transactions per second, powered by over 1,200 micro services.

For more information, please visit: https://iserveu.in/

