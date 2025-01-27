Prowatch and Probuds Slash Prices for Republic Day - Grab at Rs 26

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], January 27: Pro series, the accessories category of Lava International Limited, announced an exclusive Republic Day Sale on the smartwatch and audio series to celebrate nation's 76th Republic Day. Prowatch ZN and Probuds T24 priced at INR 2599 and INR1299 are giving tech enthusiasts an unmissable chance to elevate their gadget game with premium quality accessories, only at Rs 26 on using coupon codes "Prowatch" and "Probuds," respectively.

The first 100 units each of Prowatch ZN and Probuds T24 will be available at an unbelievable price of just INR 26, exclusively on Lava's e-store starting 12:00pm. Following this, all the variants of Prowatch and Probuds, will be available at an exclusive 76% discount on MRP, commemorating 76 years of India's Republic. With limited availability, this unparalleled offer is available while stocks last-presenting a prime opportunity to elevate your tech experience at an exceptional value.

The sale starts at 12 PM on January 26th, 2025, and is available exclusively on Lava's official e-store. You can explore the e-store and grab these offers by visiting: www.lavamobiles.com/ and using coupon codes 'Prowatch' and 'Probuds' respectively for the smartwatch and earpod.

The Prowatch ZN, available in two colour variants - Valyrian Grey and Dragon glass Black, the smartwatch is packed with features and is a perfect blend of elegance and functionality. With a 1.43-inch AMOLED display, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection, and a 7-day battery life, it ensures an exceptional user experience. The Prowatch ZN offers comprehensive health tracking features such as heart rate monitoring, SpO2 level tracking, and sleep pattern analysis. Its IP68 rating makes it resilient for all activities, from workouts to outdoor adventures. One thing that it differentiates Prowatch from the rest is its 2-year warranty, resonating their quality standards.

Probuds T24, introduced in December 2024, has quickly become a standout in the audio accessory market. Designed for multi-taskers, the Probuds T24 offers dual device pairing, boasts 10mm drivers that deliver a powerful sound experience with enhanced bass, complemented by quad-mic ENC technology for crystal-clear conversations. With an advanced Bluetooth V5.4 chipset and ultra-low latency of just 35ms, they are perfect for seamless gaming and uninterrupted connectivity across devices. Coupled with an impressive 45-hour playtime, these earbuds are a game-changer for those who demand both performance and style.

Probuds and Prowatch are the respective sub-brands of audio and smartwatch categories in Lava International Limited. Embodying Lava's philosophy of Make in India, the current catalogue of Probuds feature products across neckbands, ear buds and wired earphones whereas Prowatch is dedicated to offering a superior user experience through quality and accuracy.

#ProudlyIndian | Made in India, Made for India

Lava International Limited, headquartered in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, is a pioneering mobile handset and solutions company in India, founded in 2009 with the vision to empower individuals. The company's corporate office and manufacturing facility, equipped with a production capacity of 42.52 million handsets per annum, are strategically located in Noida. Lava's commitment to innovation is reflected in its two state-of-the-art research and development centers in Noida, housing dedicated teams in software and hardware design. The company's extensive nationwide presence is facilitated by a robust retail network of 1.65 Lakh retailers, directly served by over 1000 distributors, and supported by a vast after-sales service network of 800+ professionally managed service centers. The brand has a global presence in 20+ countries.

Beyond smartphones, Lava is expanding its product portfolio into accessories to offer a complete ecosystem to the consumers. The portfolio includes smartwatches, neckbands, earbuds, and a suite of True Wireless Stereo (TWS). The brand's credibility is underscored by being ranked the 'Most Trustworthy Brand' in the CMR Retail Sentiment Index.

