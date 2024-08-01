Pyne & Co Marks 10 Years of Excellence in Power Consultancy & Energy Solutions in East India

NewsVoir Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 1: Pyne & Co, a trusted name in power consulting and energy solutions, proudly celebrates its 10th anniversary, marking a decade of excellence in serving the power needs of Eastern India. Since its establishment in 2014, Pyne & Co's team of engineers boasting over a century of combined experience in the power sector has been dedicated to ensuring uninterrupted power supply and providing comprehensive power solutions to leading brands across the country. Pyne & Co offers a wide range of services designed to ensure businesses run smoothly without the threat of power disruptions. These services include substation design and detailed engineering, transmission line design and detailed engineering, engineering services for electrical installations, preparation of technical specifications, estimation and tendering, feasibility studies, complete metering and systems protection design, technical support in the electrical domain, energy conservation, and civil engineering support. The company also provides cost-effective project management for substations and transmission line projects, project execution for electrical installations, emergency support services in the electrical field, and preventive maintenance and breakdown management.

Additionally, its commissioning and testing services include power systems installation and commissioning, testing and commissioning of substation projects, testing for stress and robustness of existing systems, and complete protection systems. The operations and maintenance services ensure end-to-end operations and maintenance of electrical and distribution installations at industrial and commercial complexes, power stations, substations, and transmission lines. A dedicated team of over 200 supervisors and technicians, backed by expert engineers, offers 24x7 onsite and offsite support services.

Over the past decade, Pyne & Co has established itself as a trusted energy solutions provider for leading brands such as Crescent Power Ltd. (RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group), CESC Ltd., Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta (IIM-C), Steel Authority of India Ltd. (SAIL), State Bank of India, RITES Limited, National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology (NIELIT) Kolkata and Integrated Coal Mining Ltd. (ICML) among others.

One of Pyne & Co's satisfied clients, Kaushik Biswas, Chief Executive Officer - CPL & ICML (RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group), said, "Collaborating with Pyne & Co has been transformative for our operations. Their unparalleled expertise in ensuring uninterrupted power supply has significantly enhanced our operational efficiency. Pyne & Co's proactive approach and comprehensive solutions have provided us with the reliability and peace of mind essential for our continuous growth. We couldn't ask for a more committed and proficient partner."

Dipak Kumar Pyne, Director - Pyne & Co, stated, "Celebrating 10 years of service excellence is a testament to our unwavering commitment to delivering reliable power solutions. Our journey has been marked by significant milestones, and we are immensely proud of the trust we have earned from our esteemed clients. As we look to the future, our focus remains steadfast on providing innovative and efficient power management solutions that empower our clients to achieve their business objectives without disruption. We are dedicated to continuing our legacy of excellence and expanding our impact in the power consultancy sector."

Founded in 2014 by Dipak Kumar Pyne, an electrical engineer with over three decades in the energy sector, Pyne & Co has become a trusted name in power consultancy and energy solutions in Eastern India. The company's mission is to provide professional, best-in-class, customer-friendly consultancy services. Pyne & Co is known for its dedication to ensuring seamless power supply and its comprehensive range of services designed to meet the diverse needs of its clients.

Looking ahead, the power needs of Eastern India are set to grow exponentially as the region continues to develop. According to the Central Electricity Authority, India's power demand is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.18% between 2019-2029. With increasing demand for reliable and efficient energy management, there is a significant opportunity for standardized energy consultancy services. Pyne & Co is well-positioned to meet this growing need, leveraging its extensive experience and expertise to provide cutting-edge solutions that will support the region's ambitious growth plans.

Website: pyneandco.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)