Racold Elevates Water Heating Experience with Omnis Slim and Aures Pro 13 kW Water Heaters

BusinessWire India Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 24: Racold, a leading water heating solution provider & a subsidiary of Ariston, announces the launch of two innovative products: The Omnis Slim Electric Storage Water Heater and the Aures Pro 13 kW Tankless Water Heater. These new offerings underscore Racold's commitment to delivering cuttiedge technology and unparalleled consumer comfort. The Omnis Slim series introduces a sleek profile that blends Italian design with advanced comfort features, elevating bathroom aesthetics while providing best-in-class energy efficiency. At its core lies the Titanium Plus Technology, ensuring a longer-lasting heating element and superior performance in varied water conditions. The powerful heating element of the Omnis Slim ensures up to 25% faster water heating, addressing the time constraints of busy households.

The Eco Function of Racold Omnis Slim series self-learns hot water needs, optimising consumption and respecting the planet. The Auto Power-off feature allows users to schedule the water heater to turn off automatically, further enhancing energy efficiency. Safety is paramount in the Omnis Slim series, featuring anti-overheating, anti-freezing, and other protective measures. The Silver Ion Technology reduces bacterial growth, ensuring safe and healthy hot water. With smart connectivity, users can control their water heaters through the Racold Net App, Google Assistant, and Amazon Alexa.

Another new offering by Racold, the Aures Pro 13 kW Tankless Water Heater offers instant hot water without the need for a storage tank. Its compact design and energy-efficient operation make it an ideal solution for modern homes. The high-performance, no-wait water heater delivers a consistent flow of hot water, perfect for simultaneous usage across multiple points.

Commenting on the launch, Mohit Narula, Managing Director, Ariston Group India Pvt Ltd, said, "Racold's journey has always been about pioneering and setting new standards. Launching these new products is a strategic move to expand our market presence and meet the evolving needs of our customers. The Omnis Slim and Aures Pro Tankless Water Heaters combine state-of-the-art technology with user-centric features, offering unmatched value and performance. These new products, along with our award-winning Altro series, represent our promise to deliver excellence across our product range. We are confident these products will be well-received and drive our growth in the coming years."

Racold's commitment to excellence was recently affirmed when the company was honored with the Good Design Award from the Chicago Athenaeum Museum of Architecture and Design for its Omnis & Altro series of water heaters. This globally recognized award celebrates innovative and visionary industrial, product, and graphic designs, reflecting Racold's dedication to blending functional excellence with superior design aesthetics. Moreover, Racold was recognized as the Most Trusted Brand of India for the year 2023-2024 by Team Marksmen, having previously bagged the prestigious Superbrands India Award in 2023. This recognition highlights Racold's strong reputation and the loyalty it commands among Indian consumers, emphasizing the brand's success in building trust through reliability, quality, and customer-centricity.

Competitively priced, both Omnis Slim series and Aures Pro Tankless water heaters will be available through Racold's extensive network of dealers and online platforms starting September 2024.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)