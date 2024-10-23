Ramky Infrastructure Limited Recognized as 3rd Fastest Growing Construction Company at the 22nd Construction World Global Awards 2024

VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 23: Ramky Infrastructure Limited, one of India's leading integrated sustainable infrastructure development companies, is pleased to announce its recognition as the "3rd Fastest Growing Construction Company under Medium Category" at the prestigious 22nd Construction World Global Awards 2024. The award was received by Y. R. Nagaraja, Managing Director of Ramky Infrastructure Limited, during the event held on 9th October 2024 at the Jio Convention Centre in Mumbai.

The Construction World Global Awards celebrate excellence in the construction industry, recognizing companies that demonstrate outstanding growth and innovation. Ramky Infrastructure Limited's recognition highlights its robust performance and ability to consistently deliver high-quality infrastructure solutions. The company has successfully expanded its operations, employing innovative technologies and construction methodologies to meet the evolving demands of the sector.

Nagaraja, speaking at the event, said: "We are honoured to receive this recognition, which reflects the dedication of our team and our commitment to delivering high-impact infrastructure projects. This award is a significant milestone as we continue to drive growth and achieve new benchmarks in the industry."

The award comes at a time when the company is experiencing sustained growth, backed by strong project execution and operational efficiencies across various sectors. In addition to this recognition, Ramky Infrastructure Limited has also been recognized at 9th edition of ET Now Infra Focus Award for the 'Most Admired Emerging Company in Water Infrastructure' category, at the 5th Edition of FICCI Smart Urban Innovation Awards in the Sustainable Cities category for 2024-25 and at 15th CIDC Vishwakarma Awards for Best Construction Project in early 2024, affirming its leadership in sustainable urban development.

With a portfolio of diverse projects across India, Ramky Infrastructure Limited has established itself as a trusted name in the construction industry, contributing to the development of critical infrastructure across various sectors. The company remains focused on leveraging innovative approaches and delivering projects that meet the highest standards of quality and efficiency.

This recognition by Construction World further solidifies Ramky Infrastructure Limited's position as a leading force in the industry, and the company is poised to continue its strong performance in the years to come.

About Ramky Infrastructure

Ramky Infrastructure Limited (Ramky) is a flagship company of Ramky Group, one of the leaders in the realm of infrastructure development. Since the incorporation of its business in 1994, the Company has completed a wide range of construction and infrastructure projects focusing on Industrial Infrastructure development and EPC projects in the fields of Water, Wastewater Treatment, Roads, Bridges, and Urban Infrastructure Development. With a highly skilled team of over 2000 people, headquartered in Hyderabad, Telangana, it manages its business operations in India & overseas markets.

Ramky Infrastructure Limited is an infrastructure development-centric, environment-concerned, and development-oriented company. Ramky is ISO 9001:2015 (QMS), ISO 14001:2015(EMS), and ISO 45001:2017 (OHS) certified for Quality Management Systems, Environment Management Systems, and Occupational Health & Safety Management Systems which the Company applies to the design, development, engineering, procurement and construction of projects.

For more details, please visit https://ramkyinfrastructure.com/

