Rudra Ecovation Shines at GCPRS 2024: A Step Towards a Sustainable Future

New Delhi [India], July 9: At the Global Conclave on Plastics Recycling and Sustainability (GCPRS) that took place from July 4th to 7th, 2024, in New Delhi, Rudra Ecovation Ltd. and Shiva Texfab, a leader in sustainable innovations and plastic recycling participated as an exhibitor and made a significant impact. This International exhibition was organized by the All India Plastic Manufacturers' Association (AIPMA) and the Chemicals and Petrochemicals Association (CPMA). The exhibition focused on the latest trends and business opportunities in plastic recycling and sustainability, attracting industry leaders, innovators, and stakeholders from around the world.

Today all major brands and corporations are not only promoting recycled sustainable products but have pledged to utilize recycled raw material in their production processes which is leading to an increased demand for high-performance and quality recycled products for mass usage; here Rudra Ecovation and Shiva Texfab can be seen as a solution provider to big brands with a state-of-the-art facility in Ludhiana, covering 100 acres for land area, with one of the largest integrated plastic recycling plants in Asia.

Rudra Ecovation follows a unique philosophy of 100 per cent utilization of waste sourced for manufacturing its products like Anaura (rPET Fabric), Non-woven, Home furnishing, Filament yarn, Spun Yarn, rPET Fibre and rPET Flakes as well as innovative products like Acoustic Panels. The company showcases of Anaura and Anaura Home furnishing products made from recycled plastic waste. The exceptional quality and innovative design of these products captivated the invitees, who expressed their appreciation and praise for the impressive range on display.

Currently, Rudra Ecovation and Shiva Texfab Plant proudly carries production capacity for Spun Yarn, Filament Yarn, Anaura (rPET fabric), POY, Technical textiles (fabric) and Technical textiles (Carpets), rPET fiber. Along with this Rudra Ecovation and Shiva Texfab are in the expansion phase, They have invested in new technology and machines for rPET fabric and non-woven carpet printing focusing on creating "Make in India" alternatives to Chinese imports for sustainable products and synthetic fabrics.

Additionally, Rudra is working on integrating AI for advancements in their manufacturing processes for the production of Anaura (rPET Fabric) and other technical textiles to meet the quality and precision requirements of international brand standards.

Currently, the Company is in discussions with various large corporations and brands to supply Anaura as a raw material for the supply of uniforms and other home furnishing items.

"The interest and inquiries we received so far reaffirm the industry's shift towards more sustainable practices. We're excited to collaborate with new partners and continue our mission to innovate and lead in the field of plastic recycling and sustainable products" - Ishani Malhotra, Chief Marketing Officer, Rudra Ecovation Ltd.

Shiva Texfab and Rudra Ecovation's contribution to environmental sustainability is notable, with a recycling capacity of up to 8.8 million plastic bottles daily. This effort prevents around 145,525 metric tons of CO2 emissions annually, significantly reducing plastic waste and greenhouse gas emissions. The company manages the entire recycling value chain, from waste collection to the production of high-performance end products.

For more information, kindly visit the website https://rudraecovation.com

