IPL 2025 MI vs RCB: Mumbai pitch report and Wankhede Stadium key stats

IPL 2025 MI vs RCB: Mumbai pitch report and Wankhede Stadium key stats

Wankhede Stadium key stats since previous season of IPL - Total Matches: 8; Bat 1st Wins: 4; Bat 2nd wins: 4; Average 1st Innings Score: 179/8; Lowest Total Defended: 169; Highest Target Chased: 197

Aditya Kaushik
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

Mumbai Indians (MI) will face Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, on Monday, April 7, at 7:30 pm IST in match number 20 of IPL 2025.
 
MI's batting has been their biggest concern, with only two half-centuries—by Suryakumar Yadav and Ryan Rickelton—so far. Rohit Sharma's poor form and Tilak Varma’s inability to convert starts have added to their woes. Hardik Pandya impressed with a five-wicket haul recently but lacked support with the bat. Suryakumar remains their top performer with 177 runs. MI hopes the return of Jasprit Bumrah boosts their bowling attack. 
 
 
On the other hand, RCB aim to exploit MI’s struggles. Virat Kohli started strong but has since faltered, while Phil Salt and Devdutt Padikkal bring explosive potential. Former MI player Tim David could be a key factor with his knowledge of the conditions. RCB, currently third on the table, are eager to bounce back after a loss to Gujarat Titans.
 
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai: Pitch report for MI vs RCB IPL 2025 

Wankhede Stadium has earned a reputation as a batting haven, well before the IPL turned into a run-fest. While fast bowlers might find some movement early on, the surface quickly settles into a batter-friendly track. Add in the short boundaries, and it is the perfect recipe for high scores. Come Monday in Mumbai, fans should gear up for another thrilling contest packed with runs.
 
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai: IPL T20 stats 
Recent match at Wankhede Stadium 
The last IPL game at Wankhede was match number 12 of IPL 2025 between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders. In the match, KKR failed to take advantage of Wankhede's batting-friendly pitch and succumbed to debutant Ashwani Kumar’s brilliant spell of 4 for 24 in the first innings. They could only set a target of 117 runs for MI to win. In reply, MI—helped by Ryan Rickelton’s fiery 62—chased down the total in just 12.5 overs to register their only win of the season so far. 
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai – IPL Overview (Since 2024) 
Match Stats
  • Total Matches: 8
  • Bat First Wins: 4
  • Bat Second Wins: 4
  • Average 1st Innings Score: 179/8
  • Lowest Total Defended: 169
  • Highest Target Chased: 197
  • 200+ Totals Recorded: 4
  • Average Sixes Per Match: 18
  Winning Score Trends (T20s since 2024) 
1st Innings Score ≥ 190:
  • Matches: 4
  • Bat 1st Won: 3 | Bat 2nd Won: 1
1st Innings Score < 190:
  • Matches: 4
  • Bat 1st Won: 1 | Bat 2nd Won: 3
MI vs RCB – Wankhede Record  Mumbai Indians at Wankhede:
  • Matches: 86
  • Wins: 53 | Losses: 33
  • Win Percentage: 62
Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Wankhede:
  • Matches: 18
  • Wins: 8 | Losses: 10
  • Win Percentage: 44
 
Other key stats for Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 
Wankhede Stadium has been the stage for 119 IPL clashes, where chasing teams have enjoyed a slight advantage—winning 65 games, compared to 54 victories for sides batting first. The venue has seen some remarkable highs and lows: the highest total ever posted is 235 for 1 by Royal Challengers Bengaluru against Mumbai Indians in 2015, while the lowest is a mere 67 all out by Kolkata Knight Riders, also against MI, back in 2008.
 
Among the standout moments is Mumbai Indians’ thrilling chase of 214 for 4 in just 19.3 overs against Rajasthan Royals in 2023—the most successful run chase at the ground. On the flip side, the lowest defended total remains Sunrisers Hyderabad’s gritty defence of 118 against MI in 2018. The average first-innings score here is a competitive 170.
 
AB de Villiers owns the highest individual score at this venue with a masterful unbeaten 133 off 59 balls for RCB in 2015. Rohit Sharma dominates the batting charts at Wankhede, amassing 2,308 runs in 80 innings—leading in sixes (98), fours (218), and fifties (16). KL Rahul, meanwhile, holds the record for the most centuries at the ground with two.
 
In terms of bowling, the best figures belong to Harbhajan Singh (MI) and Wanindu Hasaranga (RCB), both with identical hauls of 5 for 18. Lasith Malinga remains the most prolific wicket-taker at Wankhede, with 68 wickets from 43 innings. The stadium has witnessed an impressive 1,623 sixes and 3,463 fours over the years, underscoring its reputation as a high-scoring venue.
 

First Published: Apr 07 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

