MI vs RCB LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025: Mi win the toss, opt to bowl first; Rohit, Bumrah returns

Mumbai Indians (MI), struggling early in IPL 2025 with three losses in four matches, look to bounce back as they face Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in match 20 at Wankhede Stadium. MI won the toss and chose to field first. In a boost for the home side, both Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah have returned to the playing XI, while RCB go in with an unchanged lineup. This game is pivotal for both teams, but particularly for MI, who are currently sitting 8th on the points table. Bumrah's comeback could be a game-changer, especially against a formidable RCB batting lineup. The stakes are high, with MI hoping to address their batting inconsistencies, which have been somewhat mitigated by standout individual performances up until now.
RCB, despite a tough loss in their first home match against Gujarat Titans, comes into this game with a strong sense of confidence, having secured wins over Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders earlier in the season. However, their top-order, featuring big names like Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, and Tim David, is still working on finding consistency. The potential inclusion of Bumrah in MI's squad could pose a significant challenge to RCB, testing their batting strength and pushing them to perform under pressure.
MI Playing 11: Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton(w), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Vignesh Puthur
Impact player: Rohit Sharma, Corbin Bosch, Robin Minz, Ashwani Kumar, Raj Bawa
RCB Playing 11: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal
Impact player: Rasikh Dar Salam, Suyash Sharma, Swastik Chikara, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh
7:14 PM
MI Playing 11: Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton(w), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Vignesh Puthur
Impact player: Rohit Sharma, Corbin Bosch, Robin Minz, Ashwani Kumar, Raj Bawa
7:01 PM
IPL 2025 | MI vs RCB LIVE UPDATES: MI win the toss
MI win the toss and opt to bowl first.
6:58 PM
IPL 2025 | MI vs RCB LIVE UPDATES: Toss underway
MI skipper Hardik and RCB skipper Rajat is on the ground now as the toss is now underway.
6:48 PM
IPL 2025 | MI vs RCB LIVE UPDATES: Wankhede pitch report
Wankhede Stadium has earned a reputation as a batting haven, well before the IPL turned into a run-fest. While fast bowlers might find some movement early on, the surface quickly settles into a batter-friendly track. Add in the short boundaries, and it is the perfect recipe for high scores. Come Monday in Mumbai, fans should gear up for another thrilling contest packed with runs.
6:44 PM
IPL 2025 | MI vs RCB LIVE UPDATES: Bumrah making comeback?
Jasprit Bumrah who joined MI squad on Sunday after being out due to injury earlier is maeking his runups today before the toss. He is likely to be included in Mumbai's playing 11 today. Big news for Hardik and co.
6:40 PM
IPL 2025 | MI vs RCB LIVE UPDATES: Head-to-head
MI vs RCB head-to-head in Indian Premier League
Total matches played: 33
MI won: 19
RCB won: 14
No result: 0
6:30 PM
IPL 2025 | MI vs RCB LIVE UPDATES: Toss timings
The toss for the match between MI and RCB will take place at 7 PM IST, i.e., 30 minutes from now. Stay tuned for all the live updates.
6:21 PM
6:10 PM
6:00 PM
IPL 2025 | MI vs RCB LIVE UPDATES: Welcome to the live blog
Welcome to the live blog of IPL 2025 match number 20 between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru from Wankhede Stadium. Both teams are looking for a win today after losing their last match by a huge margin. But who will succeed? Stay tuned for all the live updates here.
First Published: Apr 07 2025 | 6:00 PM IST