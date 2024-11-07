Rus Education Celebrates Lifetime Achievement Award for Air Marshal (Dr.) Pawan Kapoor (Retd.) AVSM, VSM & Bar at 16th FICCI Healthcare Excellence Awards 2024

SMPL

New Delhi [India], November 7: Rus Education is honored to celebrate the remarkable achievement of Air Marshal (Dr.) Pawan Kapoor (Retd.) AVSM, VSM & Bar, Technical Advisor- Rus Education; and Honorary Vice-Chancellor- Lincoln American University; who was recently bestowed with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award at the 16th FICCI Healthcare Excellence Awards 2024. This honor celebrates his exceptional contributions to healthcare and his unwavering commitment to improving healthcare quality and access across the nation.

While receiving the honor, Dr. Kapoor expressed his heartfelt gratitude to FICCI. He further stated, "In medicine, we cannot rest on our laurels and past achievements. We must keep learning and progressing, acknowledging that success is often a team effort. Great leaders have noted that as long as there are tears, our work isn't finished. While we can't alleviate all suffering, we can strive to reduce disease, comfort the sick, and enhance society's health affordably.

To aspiring medical professionals, I urge you to uphold the nobility of this profession with hard work, ethics, and dedication to continual learning.

I am grateful to FICCI for bestowing this honor on me and to all my seniors, peers, and subordinates who have supported and contributed to whatever efforts I have made so far in improving healthcare delivery."

Dr. Kapoor's illustrious career in the Armed Forces spanned over three decades, culminating in his service as Director-General of Medical Services (IAF), a role he held until his retirement on December 31, 2017. In addition to his military service, Dr. Kapoor has been a trailblazer in the hospital administration, both nationally and internationally. He is one of the founding members of the National Accreditation of Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers (NABH), where he has served in key leadership roles, including chairman of the Technical Committee and the Accreditation Committee. His international expertise is recognized by the International Society for Quality in Health Care (ISQua), where he also serves as an international analyzer.

Moreover, Dr. Pawan Kapoor is well-known and respected for his innovative contributions. Dr. Kapoor played an essential role in creating strategic plans for the AMC Centre & College in Lucknow and improved recruitment processes to meet the need for medical officers.

Dr. Kapoor's career is distinguished by numerous awards and accolades, including the Vishist Seva Medal (VSM) ) in 2009 and 2017, the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM) in 2018, and the COAS Commendation in 1981, 2004, and 2008. His accolades include being the only AFMS officer awarded the prestigious Col. Pyarelal Gold Medal and receiving the Order of Royal Emblem from the Sultan of Oman in 1984.

Post Retirement, Dr. Kapoor assumed the role of Technical Advisor at Rus Education, where his invaluable insights and strategic guidance have been instrumental in shaping our institution's journey. His vision and insights have empowered Rus Education to enhance its role in medical education, providing students with exceptional guidance, resources, and academic opportunities. Under his mentorship, Rus Education has strengthened its academic collaborations, improved student support systems, and set higher benchmarks for quality education.

Rus Education and its entire team express profound gratitude for Dr. Kapoor's contributions. His achievements align closely with the institution's mission, serving as a powerful inspiration to uphold its commitment to nurturing future medical professionals and advancing healthcare education in India.

