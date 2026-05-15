Schneider Electric Unveils Next-Generation Battery Energy Storage System to enable Scalable, Resilient Energy Transition

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 15: Schneider Electric, a global energy technology leader, has announced the launch of its next-generation, fully integrated cell to grid to cell Battery Energy Storage System (BESS). This solution was launched at recently concluded Schneider Electric Innovation Summit India 2026. The solution is designed to enable predictable, revenue-generating energy storage while strengthening grid resilience and enabling flexible, intelligent energy systems. As the world's fourth-largest renewable energy producer, India is rapidly scaling clean energy, making grid flexibility and storage critical to ensuring reliability and resilience. Schneider Electric's battery agnostic, PCS forward BESS offer is designed to support this transition by enabling stable, efficient, and intelligent energy systems.

This solution brings together utility-grade electrical infrastructure with Schneider Electric's advanced digital intelligence, including Energy Management System (EMS), Distributed Energy Resources Management System (DERMS), Power Plant Controller (PPC), and Microgrid Control, to enable compliant, optimized, and resilient operations.

The platform is designed as a bankable, finance-ready asset with predictable lifecycle performance. By engaging early with customers through Front-End Engineering & Design (FEED) and delivering tailored, cyber-secure architectures, the platform reduces project risk while enabling long-term value creation for utilities, renewable developers, and commercial and industrial (C & I) customers.

Mr. Deepak Sharma, Zone President - Greater India, MD & CEO, Schneider Electric India, said, "As India accelerates its renewable energy ambitions, energy storage will be fundamental to ensuring grid stability, reliability, and optimal utilization of clean power. The next phase of the energy transition will be defined by how effectively we integrate renewables with intelligent storage solutions. With our cell-to-grid-to-cell BESS offer, we are enabling a more resilient, flexible, and future-ready energy ecosystem."

The platform integrates Schneider Electric's end-to-end hardware & software ecosystem, including medium- and low-voltage switchgear, SF₆-free AirSeT™ switchgear, GIS/AIS, inverter duty transformers, and a complete AC/DC protection and control suite, EMS, Microgrid control and PPC etc. This comprehensive approach eliminates design and integration complexities, enabling faster, safer, and more reliable deployment across utility-scale and also behind-the-meter applications.

Addressing the fragmented nature of the storage market, the BESS Solution adopts a battery-agnostic approach to ensure seamless interoperability with leading battery providers. Its PCS-forward architecture further simplifies system integration and accelerates commissioning timelines, supporting developers in meeting regulatory requirements and capturing market opportunities.

Mr. Udai Singh - MD & CEO, Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd and Vice President - Power Systems, Schneider Electric India said, "Energy storage today must go beyond deployment to deliver performance, predictability, and long-term value. What we are enabling with this platform is a simplified and scalable approach to storage, one that reduces complexity, accelerates time to value, and allows customers to adapt to evolving grid and market dynamics."

At Innovation Summit, Schneider Electric showcased an integrated SKID solution--combining PCS, DC converters, inverter-duty transformers, and MV panels--with a tightly unified software stack that transforms energy storage into a reliable, revenue-generating asset. Advanced Energy Management Systems (EMS) optimize charging and dispatch using real-time forecasts, tariffs, and market signals, while DERMS enables utilities and asset owners to orchestrate multiple BESS sites at scale and participate seamlessly in grid and market services. The Power Plant Controller (PPC) ensures deterministic, grid-code-compliant execution at the point of interconnection, and Microgrid Control delivers fast, resilient performance across both grid-connected and islanded modes--bringing together compliance, resilience, and value creation in one unified digital platform.

Mr. Rajat Abbi, VP - Marketing, Schneider Electric India, said, "At the largest Innovation Summit held in India, this launch reinforced Schneider Electric's brand promise of leading India's energy transition with purpose-driven innovation. Our cell-grid-cell BESS offer symbolizes the next chapter of our brand's journey, delivering solutions designed for India, built for scale, and trusted for resilience."

The solution is powered by Schneider Electric's ETAP-based design tools and digital services, including Asset Advisor, Microgrid Advisor, and advanced energy management systems, enabling real-time optimisation, predictive maintenance, and fault detection. These capabilities transform energy storage into an intelligent, adaptive asset that responds dynamically to grid conditions, energy price signals, and onsite demand. Supporting both grid stability and C & I reliability, the platform unlocks multiple value streams such as peak shaving, load shifting, TOU optimisation, and renewable firming. This ensures maximum flexibility and return on investment, while reinforcing Schneider Electric's commitment to a more resilient, digital, and sustainable energy future.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric is a global energy technology leader, driving efficiency and sustainability by electrifying, automating, and digitalizing industries, businesses, and homes. Its technologies enable buildings, data centres, factories, infrastructure, and grids to operate as open, interconnected ecosystems, enhancing performance, resilience, and sustainability. The portfolio includes intelligent devices, software-defined architectures, AI-powered systems, digital services, and expert advisory. With 160,000 employees and 1 million partners in over 100 countries, Schneider Electric is consistently ranked among the world's most sustainable companies.

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