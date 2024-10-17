Scybers Appoints Global Services Industry Veteran, Gautam Thakkar to the Strategic Advisory Board

VMPL New Delhi [India], October 17: Scybers, a fast-growing global cybersecurity managed security services firm, today announced the appointment of Gautam Thakkar, a senior executive leader with deep experience in global service delivery across aviation, financial services, insurance, and consulting, as a Strategic Board Advisor. With a distinguished career spanning over three decades, Gautam brings a wealth of experience in consulting, global service delivery, and strategic business growth. Gautam has played key leadership roles in start-ups, growth, and turnaround environments across large public and PE-backed private companies in Asia, Europe, and North America including companies like Accenture, Infosys, and SE2. During his 14 years as CEO, Managing Director, and Board Member, he successfully developed Infosys BPM from its inception into a global enterprise with over 30,000 employees operating in 26 countries. Currently, Gautam is the Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Board of Unifi Aviation. Under Gautam's leadership, Unifi has achieved remarkable growth, increasing revenue by more than 3.5 times to over $1.7B in less than 4 years. Unifi currently has over 41,000 employees and is the largest Aviation Services provider in North America. In 2024, Gautam was recognized as a Georgia Titan 100, a program spotlighting top C-level executives across the state.

"We are thrilled to welcome Gautam to our strategic advisory board," said Kugan, CEO of Scybers. "His extensive experience in building and scaling global service organizations aligns perfectly with our mission to help enterprises secure their businesses from cyber threats. Gautam's insights into global service strategy, digital innovation, and operational excellence will be invaluable as we enter our next phase of growth and continue to deliver top-tier cybersecurity solutions to our clients."

Gautam Thakkar's appointment marks a significant step for Scybers as it continues to strengthen its advisory leadership team with seasoned professionals. His expertise in managing large-scale operations and fostering innovation will be key in guiding Scybers through its next phase of growth.

Scybers is a fast-growing global cybersecurity firm that provides end-to-end advisory-led managed security services and extended cybersecurity teams to global enterprises. The company's advanced AI-assisted security platforms, deep frontline expertise in cybersecurity, and proven service delivery methodology enable enterprises to rapidly reduce cyber risks, achieve compliance, and build resilience, ensuring secure digital operations in today's evolving threat landscape. Scybers provide a range of cybersecurity services including; managed detection and response (MDR/SOC), cloud & application security, compliance assurance, and security infrastructure engineering.

