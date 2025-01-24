Scybers Strengthens Advisory Board with the Appointment of Former Microsoft Security Division Expert Prasanna Samarawickrama

VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 24: Scybers, a leading provider of Cloud Security Consulting and Managed Services, is pleased to announce the appointment of Prasanna Samarawickrama to its Technical Advisory Board. With over 30 years of distinguished experience in technical product management, customer success, and cybersecurity, Prasanna brings a wealth of expertise to Scybers' mission to help clients achieve exceptional security outcomes with Microsoft technologies.

Prasanna Samarawickrama is a renowned leader in identity and access management, cloud security, and enterprise security solutions. During his illustrious career at Microsoft, Prasanna served as the Partner Group Product Manager in the Microsoft Security Division, where he led global efforts in adopting Azure Active Directory premium identity and security services. His leadership contributed to over 50 million monthly active users adopting these services in under four years, with significant implementations across Fortune 500 companies, governments, and enterprises worldwide.

Notably, Prasanna played a pivotal role in developing Microsoft Government and Sovereign Clouds, driving the delivery of Zero Trust Security solutions, and influencing product architecture on a global scale. His efforts have supported major enterprises in navigating complex cybersecurity challenges while enhancing user experiences and driving business growth.

"As organizations increasingly rely on Microsoft's cutting-edge security solutions to protect their assets, Prasanna's unparalleled expertise in identity security and cloud technologies will further strengthen our ability to deliver impactful results to our clients," said Kugan Kulothungan, CEO Scybers. "We are thrilled to have him on board as a Technical Advisory Board Member. His strategic insight and leadership align deeply with Scybers' commitment to helping clients navigate the cybersecurity landscape with confidence."

Prasanna's appointment marks a significant step for Scybers as it continues to strengthen its advisory leadership team with seasoned professionals. His deep understanding of identity security and ability to drive large-scale security transformations will enhance Scybers' ability to support clients in achieving robust cybersecurity outcomes.

"I am excited to join Scybers' Advisory Board and contribute to their efforts in transforming how organizations approach cybersecurity with Microsoft technologies," said Prasanna Samarawickrama. "In today's digital-first world, ensuring identity security and adopting effective security practices are more critical than ever. I look forward to working with the talented expert team at Scybers as the accelerate growth in to the USA."

Prasanna holds a Bachelor of Science in Physics with a Minor in Computer Science from Southern Oregon University. Over his career, he has been recognized for his ability to build global technical teams, foster strong C-suite partnerships, and deliver transformative results.

About Scybers

Scybers is a global cybersecurity firm that provides end-to-end advisory-led managed services to global enterprises. With deep front-line cybersecurity expertise, modern security best practices, and advanced AI-assisted security platforms, Scybers enables enterprises to rapidly reduce cyber risks, achieve compliance, and build resilience, ensuring secure digital operations in today's evolving threat landscape. Scybers provides world-class Cloud Security Consulting and Managed Services to help organizations optimize their security investments and achieve effective protection with Microsoft Security.

