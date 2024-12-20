Servier India Launches Innovative Oncology Portfolio for Difficult-to-Treat Cancer Treatment

HT Syndication

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 20: Servier India has introduced its oncology portfolio with the launch of Onivyde® (nanoliposomal irinotecan) for metastatic pancreatic cancer. This launch aligns with Servier's commitment to providing therapies for hard-to-treat cancers, with an emphasis on improving patient outcomes and quality of life.

Pancreatic cancer is an aggressive disease that spreads rapidly, often to other parts of the body, and has limited treatment options. Onivyde® is designed to target the molecular abnormalities responsible for the cancer's development and spread, offering new hope for adult patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

India: A Key Market for Servier's Oncology Vision

India plays a central role in Servier's 2030 ambition, which focuses on providing innovative, affordable healthcare solutions. Given the country's large population and high cancer burden, Servier is making significant investments to bring cutting-edge therapies to Indian patients. The launch of Onivyde® is a key milestone in this strategy, aimed at addressing the unmet needs of patients with rare and difficult-to-treat cancers.

Aurelien Breton, Managing Director of Servier India, stated:

"At Servier India, we are committed to improving the lives of millions of cancer patients. With the launch of Onivyde®, we are addressing the urgent needs of those with metastatic pancreatic cancer. Our focus remains on providing innovative therapies that enhance survival and quality of life, and we will continue to expand and invest in India to ensure that all patients have access to the best possible treatments."

Pratima Tripathi, Commercial Director of Oncology at Servier India, added:

"With India's high cancer incidence, targeted treatments like Onivyde® are crucial. This therapy addresses the need for improving survival rates while minimizing treatment toxicity, ensuring better outcomes for patients. Servier remains dedicated to advancing therapies for rare and challenging cancers.

Commitment to Oncology

Servier has made oncology a central focus of its research and development efforts. Globally, the company allocates more than 70% of its R & D budget to oncology, focusing on immuno-oncology and targeted therapies for rare and aggressive cancers. Cancer remains the second leading cause of death globally, claiming 10 million lives annually.

About Servier India

Established in 1986 and headquartered in Mumbai, Servier India employs 550 people, with 50% of its Executive Committee being women. The company is committed to advancing therapies in oncology, cardiology, hypertension, and neuroscience. Recognized as a Great Place to Work by 78% of its employees in the 2024 Trust Index survey, Servier India continues to uphold high ethical standards while delivering innovative pharmaceutical solutions.

