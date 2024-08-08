SIP Academy announces two more Miyawaki forests on it's 21st anniversary

SMPL Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 8: SIP Academy celebrated its 21st Anniversary on 5th Aug by announcing creation of two more Miyawaki forests in India - one in Bangalore and one in Haryana. SIP Academy had previously created two Miyawaki forests successfully - one in Thiruvallur district, Tamil Nadu and another in Jalgaon, Maharashtra. The initiative aims to sensitize the upcoming generation about climate change and the importance of nurturing the environment they live in. "SIP Academy has completed 21 years of impacting children's potential positively. Over these 21 years, we have trained over 1 million children.We have also strived to give back to society in any way possible. With Miyawaki forests we seek to inspire and cultivate the importance of nurturing the environment to tackle climate change among kids.", said Dinesh Victor, Managing Director of SIP Academy.

SIP Academy is a well known skill development firm for children with four programs - SIP Abacus, Globalart India and CriCo in the B2C space and Mikids in the B2B space. Established in 2003 at Chennai, SIP Academy operates 1000+ franchises with more than eighty percent being run by women. SIP academy is present in 24 states in India and also expanding abroad with presence in 11 countries. Along with Miyawaki forests, SIP Academy is also involved in other CSR initiatives to support skill development and education.

For more information about SIP Academy, please visit: sipacademyindia.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)