SmartHomes Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. Launches Dholera Forest Estate, Redefining Sustainable Living and Investment in Dholera Smart City

BusinessWire India Dholera, Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 22: SmartHomes Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. proudly announces the launch of Dholera Forest Estate, setting a new benchmark as the first-ever forest-themed plotted development project in Dholera Smart City. Spanning an expansive 2.08 lakh sq yards, this innovative project not only promises sustainability but also offers robust returns for investors across generations. "Our commitment to environmental stewardship and our deep reverence for nature have inspired us to create Dholera Forest Estate," says Rupinder Singh, Founder of SmartHomes Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. "Imagine a haven where meticulously landscaped gardens, serene wooden footbridges, and an abundance of trees converge to create an idyllic setting for sustainable living and prudent investment."

Singh further elaborates, "Beyond creating residences, we envision crafting a lifestyle imbued with wonder, joy, and luxury through a harmonious blend of natural elements and architectural excellence. Dholera Forest Estate is more than a community; it's a legacy that promises boundless happiness to residents and substantial potential to investors alike."

Located on the outskirts of Dholera SIR, Dholera Forest Estate enjoys seamless connectivity via multiple access roads. The estate features extensive green spaces, tranquil walkways through woodlands, a tree house, a vibrant festive lawn, children's play areas, a state-of-the-art clubhouse for diverse activities, and a serene temple. Additionally, the project includes a Forest Shopping Arcade with 50 commercial plots, enhancing convenience and commerce within the township.

As SmartHomes Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. launches Dholera Forest Estate, we embark on a journey to redefine urban living in Dholera Smart City. With a steadfast commitment to sustainability and innovation, this landmark project not only sets a new standard for residential development but also creates a harmonious environment where nature thrives alongside modern comforts. Dholera Forest Estate stands as a testament to our vision of building communities that inspire and endure, offering residents a place to call home and investors a gateway to long-term prosperity. With its strategic location, thoughtful design, and unparalleled amenities, Dholera Forest Estate invites everyone to experience a lifestyle enriched by nature's beauty and the promise of a prosperous future.

