SMFG India Credit Wins the Prestigious Golden Peacock Award for Corporate Social Responsibility 2024

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 11: SMFG India Credit has won the coveted Golden Peacock Award for Corporate Social Responsibility 2024. This prestigious recognition is awarded to organizations that demonstrate excellence in integrating social and environmental concerns with their economic goals.

The award was received by Swaminathan Subramanian, along with the CSR team at SMFG India Credit, who have relentlessly worked hard to achieve this milestone. Over the past three years, SMFG India Credit has rolled out several impactful CSR initiatives, including financial literacy programs for underserved communities, skill development training for youth, primary healthcare services across remotest locations and animal welfare initiatives in rural areas of the country.

Commenting on this significant achievement, Swaminathan Subramanian, Chief Operating Officer at SMFG India Credit, said, "We are truly honored to receive the Golden Peacock Award for Corporate Social Responsibility 2024. This recognition is a testament to our unwavering commitment to creating a meaningful social impact through sustainable and inclusive initiatives. At SMFG India Credit, we believe in value creation by integrating our CSR ambitions into our business strategy. Through our various CSR initiatives, we have been able to implement a wide range of innovative socio-economic and environmental programs aimed at achieving long-term positive outcomes for communities. We will continue to build on this success and remain committed to making a meaningful difference in the communities we serve."

SMFG India Credit Co. Ltd. (Formerly Fullerton India Credit Co. Ltd.), a leading NBFC - Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC) registered with the Reserve Bank of India and a wholly owned subsidiary of SMFG, has been operating in India since 2007. Together with its subsidiary, SMFG India Home Finance Co. Ltd. (Formerly Fullerton India Home Finance Co. Ltd.) also known as SMFG Grihashakti, the company has established a pan-India presence, across 670+ towns and 70,000+ villages through 1000 branches and 25,000+ employees offering lending products to underserved & unserved retail and small business borrowers. By doing so, it has introduced people to formal credit. SMFG India Credit along with SMFG Grihashakti offers a comprehensive range of lending solutions, including SME financing, commercial vehicle and two-wheeler loans, home loans, home improvement loans, loans against property and shares, personal loans, and rural livelihood advancement loans etc.

SMFG is one of the largest global banking and financial service groups, offering a diverse range of financial services including commercial banking, leasing, securities and consumer finance and is headquartered in Japan. SMFG is listed on the Tokyo and New York (via ADR) Stock Exchanges and has a market capitalization of approximately US$93.5 billion (as of 31st December 2024). SMFG is one of the global systemically important banks (G-SIBs) and has high credit ratings of A1 by Moody's Investors Service and A- by Standard & Poor's.

