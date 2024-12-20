Sodhani Academy Of Fintech Enablers Signs Agreement With BFSI SSC To Become Associate Training Institute

PNN

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 20: Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers (SAFE) (BSE: 544257), the only training company listed on the BSE, has signed an agreement with the BFSI Sector Skill Council of India, becoming an associate training institute for one year.

This agreement is aimed at enhancing skill development and creating employment opportunities for students in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector while ensuring standardisation of skill requirements for various job roles.

As part of the agreement, SAFE will provide orientation to students on career and job opportunities in the BFSI sector and support BFSI SSC in organising webinars and workshops. It will support local colleges in conducting relevant skill programmes for students and facilitate training and assessment for BFSI SSC certifications on job roles/qualification packs designed by BFSI SSC.

Moreover, SAFE will assist colleges and students in securing placement opportunities in the BFSI space and mobilise and create student batches for short-term skill enhancement programmes like Certificate in Equity Trading and Investment. It will also collaborate with colleges to deliver the Apprenticeship Embedded Degree Programme (AEDP).

Highlights:

* SAFE partners with BFSI Sector Skill Council of India to become an associate training institute for one year.

* SAFE raised Rs. 6.12 crore in its oversubscribed IPO in September 2024.

Commenting on the agreement, Rajesh Kumar Sodhani, Managing Director of Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers Limited, said, "This association with the BFSI Sector Skill Council of India is a significant step towards empowering students with industry-relevant skills and knowledge. Through this collaboration, we aim to bridge the skill gap in the BFSI sector and create meaningful career opportunities for youngsters in this fast-growing space."

SAFE, known for its innovative approach to education, continues to drive transformation in the fintech and BFSI training space. Being the only BSE-listed training company, it remains committed to equipping learners with the skills needed to thrive in a competitive and evolving industry.

The BFSI Sector Skill Council of India was established in 2011 and brings together leading organisations in the BFSI industry to devise strategies and establish standardised skill requirements for job roles within the sector, addressing the demand for a well-trained workforce.

SAFE raised Rs. 6.12 crore through its IPO in September 2024. The IPO received an overwhelming response and was oversubscribed 438.77 times. The company issued shares at Rs. 40 apiece. The shares have touched a high of Rs. 173.13 and a low of Rs. 53 since.

