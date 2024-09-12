Sparsh CCTV - India's Leading Government Security Provider Makes Strategic Entry into the Retail Market

PRNewswire New Delhi [India], September 12: Sparsh CCTV, the first Indian company to design and manufacture CCTV products in India, is proud to announce its bold expansion into the retail sector. Leveraging its unparalleled expertise as the No. 1 solution provider for government security projects, Sparsh is set to revolutionize retail security with the introduction of its new product line. These products represent Sparsh's commitment to delivering high-quality, cost-effective, and dependable security solutions tailored to the unique needs of retail environments. This includes both Analog and IP systems, featuring AHD Cameras, IP Cameras, XVRs, and NVRs. It's an ideal choice for a variety of settings, including retail stores, residential homes, educational institutions, and healthcare facilities. These products, alongside a comprehensive range of high-quality accessories under the Sparsh brand, provide complete security solutions that meet the evolving needs of customers. The price range will be between Rs. 1,000 to Rs. 40,000.

These are designed to address the evolving needs of the retail sector with cuttiedge products that fill a critical gap in the market's offerings and requirements. It includes advanced AI-powered analytics that provide intelligent detection capabilities, such as person and vehicle detection, line crossing, and area intrusion alerts, enhancing real-time security and operational efficiency. Additionally, Sparsh introduced the world's first DVR/NVR with integrated cloud storage on all channels, allowing users to securely upload and access event recordings from the Sparsh Cloud Server, offering unparalleled flexibility and data management. To further optimize storage, the system employs innovative time-warp technology that reduces the frames per second (FPS) during periods of inactivity, effectively conserving storage space while ensuring comprehensive recording of critical events.

In addition, Sparsh offers STQC-certified, cyber-secured Indian-hosted cloud services, ensuring robust data protection and compliance with the latest cybersecurity standards. With a roadmap featuring a series of cyber-secured products designed to meet the latest guidelines from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Sparsh CCTV is at the forefront of industry innovation. This includes adherence to regulations that ban CCTV cameras and technologies from countries sharing land borders with India, effective post-October 9th (as per the CRO dated April 6th).

This dedication to quality is reflected in the company's continuous investment in research and development, ensuring the launch of cuttiedge products tailored to the needs of the Indian market. The company prides itself on its dynamic mix of young and experienced staff, who bring fresh perspectives and deep industry knowledge to drive innovation and customer satisfaction.

"With the expansion in the retail sector, Sparsh is poised to bring the same level of trust, reliability, and innovation that has made us the preferred choice in government sectors to the retail market as well," said Sanjeev Sehgal, Founder and MD of Sparsh CCTV. "As a homegrown brand, Sparsh's 'Made in India, Made for the World' ethos is at the heart of our expansion strategy. We're extending the trusted technology that has safeguarded critical government infrastructures to the retail sector, reflecting our unwavering commitment to both innovation and growth. This launch embodies our dedication, providing advanced, reliable security solutions that empower retailers to protect their businesses with confidence and efficiency."

In addition to its product innovation, Sparsh's robust infrastructure, comprising 15 branch offices, 30 service centers, and over 1,000 counters nationwide, ensures that retail customers will receive unparalleled support and service. With strategic showrooms in Mumbai and Delhi and a partnership with Common Services Centres (CSC), Sparsh is well-positioned to extend its reach to both urban and rural markets. The partnership with the CSCs allows Sparsh to leverage the strength of 10.5 lakh Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs), significantly expanding its reach into rural and semi-urban areas. This collaboration underscores Sparsh's commitment to inclusive growth, ensuring that advanced security technology is accessible to all segments of the market.

Sparsh's entry into the retail sector is not just a business expansion--it's a continuation of its mission to empower communities and enhance the nation's security infrastructure.

About Sparsh CCTV

Sparsh CCTV, established in 2002, is a pioneer and leader in manufacturing Electronic Video Surveillance equipment in India. It revolutionized the Indian security market by being India's first company to manufacture CCTV cameras in India in 2008 and now having global footprints. Sparsh has been an innovator in the Video Surveillance domain, developing and manufacturing complete range of Video Surveillance products and solutions.

Sparsh is on the brink of inaugurating a cuttiedge manufacturing facility in Saudi Arabia, thoughtfully designed in India and set to be manufactured in Saudi. Currently, Sparsh products are available in over 10 countries, and the company has a sister concern in the USA. Additionally, Sparsh has a strong presence in more than 150 cities across India, boasting 29 sales offices and 13 service centers.

The company takes pride in its three state-of-the-art manufacturing units and upcoming fourth Anchor Unit in EMC 2.0 at Kashipur,Uttarakhand - one of the largest Video Surveillance manufacturing centers in the country with a capacity of producing 1 Million Cameras/month. Sparsh CCTV's focus on indigenous design and manufacturing of technologically advanced electronic security devices has not only elevated the company's reputation but has also placed India firmly on the international map.

