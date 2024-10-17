Startek® India recognized among India's Best Workplaces for Women 2024 - Top 10

PRNewswire Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 17: Startek®, a digital first global customer experience (CX) solutions provider, announced that Startek India has been honored as one of India's Best Workplaces for Women 2024 - Top 10 by the prestigious Great Place to Work® Institute. This recognition follows Startek's earlier achievement of being listed among India's Best Companies to Work For 2024. The recognition underscores Startek India's ongoing commitment to fostering an inclusive, supportive and empowering workplace that promotes gender diversity and nurtures talent at all levels. The rigorous application process included an in-depth HR practice audit, employee interviews, and the anonymous Trust Index(c) employee opinion survey, evaluated against a comprehensive framework. This award is a testament to the company's dedication to creating an environment where women can thrive and grow, making Startek a workplace of choice for women in India.

Commenting on this achievement, Mr. SM Gupta, Chief People Officer at Startek, said, "We are immensely proud to be recognized as one of India's Best Workplaces for Women 2024 - Top 10. This recognition reflects our efforts to create a workplace where every individual, regardless of gender, feels valued and can contribute to their fullest potential. At Startek, we believe in fostering a culture of inclusion and empowerment and remain committed to building a more inclusive future for our workforce."

This honor is a significant milestone in Startek's journey toward creating a diverse and equitable workforce that drives innovation and success in the CX industry. By prioritizing diversity, equality, and inclusion, Startek ensures that women not only succeed but also excel in their careers.

About Startek

For more than 35 years, Startek has delivered customer experience (CX) excellence for the world's leading brands. Spread across 13 countries, more than 38,000 associates create memorable, personalized experiences in both voice and non-voice channels. Our clients span from Fortune 500s to fast-growing startups in a diverse range of industries including cable, media and telecom; travel and hospitality; retail and e-commerce, and banking and financial services.

By creating closer connections, Startek delivers value for our clients, opportunity for our people and sustainable growth for our shareholders.

To learn more, visit www.startek.com and follow us on LinkedIn@Startek.

About Great Place To Work

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Their mission is to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their recognition is the most coveted and respected in the world for elevating employer brands to attract the right people. Their proprietary methodology and platform enable organizations to truly capture, analyze, and understand the experience of all employees. Their groundbreaking research empowers organizations to build cultures that retain talent and unlock the potential of every employee. Since 1992, their Certification, Best Workplaces™ Lists, and global benchmarks have become the industry standard, built on data from more than 100 million employees in 150 countries around the world.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2222919/4299556/Startek_Logo.jpg

