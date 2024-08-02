Story of a legendary rebel, Sucha Soorma, gearing up for a theatrical release this September!

VMPL New Delhi [India], August 2: Saga Studios, one of the biggest Production studio in Punjab, has been known for bringing forth experimental films and stories for the audiences across the globe. One such film, titled Sucha Soorma has been announced on the official handles of Saga Studios. Saga Studios and Seven Colors are together presenting this film, and its magnificent motion poster has released today, and it looks gripping and intriguing. The theme sound of the film is an experience which cannot be explained by mere words. The grandeur of this much awaited and highly anticipated film can be truly, and best experienced in a theatre.

The titular role of this film will be portrayed by none other the Punjabi living legend Babbu Maan. Other than his grand screen presence, the audiences are set to witness Sameksha Oswal, Suvinder Vicky, Sarabjit Cheema, and Jagjeet Bajwa in the pivotal roles.

Sucha Soorma is a famous Punjabi folk legend, more than a century old folklore, who is known for the incident of killing his sister-in-law Balbir Kaur and his friend Ghukkar for the morality and family honour. Later turned into dacoit, he was hanged till death.

The film's dialogues have been written by Gurpreet Ratol and directed by Amitoj Maan. The film's music will be released on the official handles of Saga Music. The film is all set to release in theatres across the globe on 20th September, 2024.

