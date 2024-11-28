The Real Magic of Timeless Connections: The Legacy of Coke in India

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], November 28: For over 138 years, Coca-Cola has stood as a symbol of joy and refreshment, connecting people across geographies and generations. Since its arrival in India in 1993, the unmistakable red-and-white logo has become part of everyday life and iconic moments alike. From cricket cheers to musical harmonies to everyday smiles, Coca-Cola has seamlessly woven itself into the fabric of Bharat, becoming a part of celebrations across the nation.

Picture a neighbourhood festive celebration, where lights and laughter fill the air, or a cricket match where every cheer is followed by the classic sound of a Coke bottle opening. Now imagine a wedding, where the chilled contour bottle becomes part of a shared feast. And in yet another setting, a group of college friends share stories at their college canteen sipping on Coca-Cola, hanging on to every word. These aren't just memories; they are experiences -- moments that have shaped Coca-Cola's connection with India's rich diversity, culture, and people through their shared love for refreshment.

This connection is strengthened by Coca-Cola's iconic portfolio, which offers choices to cater to the diverse needs of its consumers. From its classic offering to contemporary choices like Coke Zero and Diet Coke, the brand offers something for everyone. Beyond refreshment, through initiatives like Coke Studio Bharat and Coke Studio Tamil, Coca-Cola celebrates India's cultural richness, spotlighting stories and music from the country's diverse regions. Collaborations with artists like Diljit Dosanjh further amplify the spirit of inclusivity and creativity that defines the brand.

"For three decades, Coca-Cola has been a proud companion to Bharat's journey of transformative growth & celebration of our rich diversity. We have always tried to foster a deep connection with India by uplifting everyday moments of togetherness, whether it's on an afternoon or over delicious food with a friend or a holiday get together with family over chilled bottles of Coke. We're committed to the idea that real magic comes at any time from connecting with our loved ones," said Kaushik Prasad, Senior Director, Marketing for Coca-Cola category at The Coca-Cola Company's India and Southwest Asia Operating Unit.

As India looks ahead to its brightest years yet, the demand for refreshment and meaningful moments is set to grow. Coca-Cola remains at the heart of this journey, believing in the 'real magic' that exists in these moments, while embracing innovation through global collaborations like the Marvel mash-up. Coca-Cola is dedicated to being part of moments that matter -- one bottle, one connection, and one celebration at a time.

About Coca-Cola:

Coca-Cola in India is one of the country's leading beverage companies, offering a range of high-quality and refreshing beverage options to consumers. The company, in line with its vision of 'Beverages For Life' offers a wide portfolio of products which includes hydration, sports, sparkling, coffee, tea, nutrition, juice and dairy based products. In India its beverage range includes Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Diet Coke, Thums Up, Charged by Thums Up, Fanta, Limca, Sprite, Maaza, Minute Maid range of juices and Honest Tea. The Company also offers hydration beverages including Limca GlucoCharge, Smartwater, Kinley, Kinley Copper, Dasani and Bonaqua packaged drinking water and Kinley Club Soda. Premium products constitute Schweppes and Smartwater. In addition, it offers a Costa Coffee range of tea and coffee. The Company is constantly transforming its portfolio, from reducing sugar in its drinks to bringing innovative new products to market.

The Company along with its owned bottling operations and franchise bottling partners has a strong network of close to 5 million retail outlets through which it refreshes millions of consumers across the country. It seeks to positively impact people's lives, communities and the planet through water replenishment, packaging recycling, sustainable agriculture initiatives and carbon emission reductions across its value chain.

Globally together with its bottling partners, The Coca-Cola Company employs more than 700,000 people, helping to bring economic opportunity to local communities worldwide. Learn more at www.cocacolacompany.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2569340/Coca_Cola_India.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)