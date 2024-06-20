Tramontina's Grand Launch Event in India: Celebrating a Century of Excellence in Houseware

ATK

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 20: Globally-trusted houseware brand Tramontina, renowned for its 113-year legacy of quality and innovation, celebrated its grand launch in India with an exclusive event held in Mumbai, today. The event was graced by the presence of the Global Chairman of Tramontina from Brazil, Eduardo Scomazzon, and the CEO of Tramontina US, Marcelo Borges, highlighting the brand's commitment to the Indian market. This milestone event was attended by leading retailers, distributors, hospitality leaders, chefs, and influencers from across India.

The grand launch event was a spectacular celebration of Tramontina's entry into the Indian market, marked by the brand's dedication to delivering safe and high-quality kitchenware and houseware solutions.

Eduardo Scomazzon, Global Chairman, Tramontina, expressed his vision and enthusiasm, stating, "Tramontina's journey over the past century has been built on the pillars of quality, innovation, and a deep respect for tradition." Talking about India, he added, "At Tramontina, we are confident that our products have found their perfect new home. We are eager to become a trusted household name in India, enriching the culinary and home experience of every customer."

The event featured an exciting culinary activity in collaboration with renowned chef, Michael Swamy. The Chef engaged the guests with a fun quiz on knives and a dosa-making challenge, showcasing the superior functionality, versatility, and elegance of Tramontina's products. Attendees had the opportunity to experience the brand's products firsthand, witnessing the perfect blend of innovation and legacy that Tramontina brings to the kitchen.

Furthermore, Marcelo Borges, CEO of Tramontina USA, shared his insights on the brand's global success, stating, "Tramontina has seen tremendous success in the USA and other continents, where we have our presence, by committing to quality and understanding the unique needs of each market. Our ability to adapt and deliver in local markets has been key to our success, and we are dedicated to bringing the same commitment to India."

Aruni Mishra, CEO of Tramontina India, also shared his vision for the brand's growth in India, saying, "We are excited to embark on this new journey with Tramontina, catering to the evolving needs of Indian households. With a focus on health, safety, and sustainability, Tramontina's products are designed to enhance the cooking experience while ensuring a worry-free and toxin-free environment."

Tramontina's retail strategy in India will be omni-channel, encompassing general trade, modern trade, e-commerce platforms, and the Tramontina India website, to ensure widespread availability across the country.

The brand plans to launch three cookware ranges focused on healthy cooking. It includes two triply ranges: 'Aeion', a professional-grade triply range, and 'Fusao', India's first triply ceramic-coated range. The third range features super-smooth cast iron products redesigned for easier cooking. Additionally, Tramontina will release its world-renowned knives, including five standout ranges. These include 'Century', the professional 'NSF-certified' range, and 'Polywood', a Tramontina-patented treated wood handle knife that is heat-resistant and durable.

In addition, Tramontina announced plans to bring its cutting-edge manufacturing excellence to India. This strategic move aims to strengthen the brand's footprint in the country and diversify its product offerings to cater to the unique preferences of Indian consumers.

Tramontina products will be available to shop across channels by the end of June. Stay tuned for a redefined culinary experience with Tramontina!

