Tree of Cheer: A public art installation by DLF Malls & KNMA Celebration of Art, Community, and the Holiday Spirit

HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], December 4: This festive season, the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA) and DLF Malls are thrilled to unveil the Tree of Cheer, a 22-foot-tall art installation that reimagines the traditional Christmas tree at DLF Avenue, Saket. Blending the creativity of emerging artists and mall visitors, this unique project unites art and festive spirit in a truly innovative celebration.

Curated by students from the Delhi Collage of Art (DCA), the Tree of Cheer replaces traditional ornaments with painted canvases, transforming the tree into a masterpiece of collective creativity. The tree is a breathing canvas that captures the hopes, dreams, and unbound creativity of the young artists; it's a powerful statement of how art can unite, inspire, and give voice to the next generation of creative minds, turning each brushstroke into a celebration of human potential. Designed as both a seasonal attraction and a platform for young artists to shine, it invites the public to co-create by contributing their own artworks.

KNMA, a pioneering institution, has been instrumental in reshaping India's art landscape since its inception in 2010. "For years, KNMA has been about breaking boundaries--today, we're breaking the very concept of holiday decor. This Canvas Tree is a testament to everything KNMA stands for--giving voice to young artists, transforming spaces, and proving that true art can turn a simple holiday celebration into an extraordinary journey of human expression. KNMA has always believed that creativity doesn't live behind museum walls but in the hearts of those who dare to imagine", said Ms. Kiran Nadar, Chairperson KNMA. Known for its commitment to making art accessible and engaging, KNMA brings its rich legacy of supporting contemporary artists and challenging traditional art narratives to this unique collaboration. More than a visual spectacle, this collaboration is a powerful tribute to creativity, culture, and community!

Pushpa Bector, Senior Executive Director & Business Head of DLF Retail, mentioned, "At DLF, we are committed to creating experiences that resonate deeply with our audiences, especially during moments of festivity. This unique tree beautifully captures the spirit of Christmas cheer and community engagement. Partnering with KNMA for this extraordinary installation allows us to celebrate art and innovation in a way that brings people together, blending imagination with opportunity to craft memories that will be cherished for years to come." A celebration of community, creativity and the transformative power of art, open to all to participate, this installation will be on display at DLF Avenue Mall until 06 January 25, offering visitors an extraordinary opportunity to embrace the holiday spirit through art.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by HT Syndication. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)