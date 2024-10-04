TREVOC Royal Residences Wins Luxury Residential Project of the Year 2024

NewsVoir Gurugram (Haryana) [India], October 4: TREVOC, a prominent name in Gurugram's luxury real estate market, has been awarded the prestigious "Luxury Residential Project of the Year 2024" for its flagship development, TREVOC Royal Residences, at the Big Dream Makers Expo & Awards 2024. The award ceremony took place at the Taj Vivanta in Dwarka, New Delhi, showcasing the finest contributions to the luxury real estate sector in Delhi-NCR. Gurpal Singh Chawla, Managing Director of TREVOC, expressed gratitude for the recognition, stating, "This award highlights our vision to Imagine, Innovate, and Inspire. TREVOC Royal Residences represents more than just high-end amenities; it's a reflection of our commitment to innovation combined with thoughtful craftsmanship."

Echoing this sentiment, Sehaj Chawla, Managing Director of TREVOC, remarked, "Receiving this esteemed award is a great honour. We strive to turn our clients' dreams of an extraordinary lifestyle into reality. TREVOC Royal Residences is designed to evoke warmth and comfort, merging beauty with functionality and environmental consciousness."

TREVOC Royal Residences is a 27-storey marvel featuring 172 high-end apartments that offer breathtaking views. The project boasts modern designs and luxurious finishes, complemented by a state-of-the-art clubhouse and a skydeck that enhances the luxury experience in its purest form.

