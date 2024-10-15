Unwrap the Joy of Riding with Festive Offers by BMW Motorrad India

VMPL Gurugram (Haryana) [India], October 15: BMW Motorrad India is revving up the excitement of this festive season with irresistible offers on the popular G 310 motorcycles. BMW Motorrad promises an unparalleled ownership experience with its festive offers, complete with attractive finance options, comprehensive service packages, and extended warranty. The offer is valid from 15 October to 15 November 2024, exclusively at authorized BMW Motorrad dealerships. The festive offer for the BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS includes zero down payment, zero maintenance costs for 3 years, 2 years of extended warranty in addition to the 3 years standard warranty and on-road financing.

Comprehensive EMI plans start from just INR 6,999 for the BMW G 310 R and INR 7,999 for the BMW G 310 GS onwards. The EMI cost incorporates 'BMW Motorrad Service Inclusive' that covers comprehensive maintenance of the motorcycle for 3 years and provides complete peace of mind. It includes periodic maintenance for 3 years with applicable labor charges.

BMW India Financial Services offers customized and flexible financial solutions for BMW Motorrad. Customers can get their loans approved before delivery takes place. Road-Side Assistance, a 24x7 365 days package is also available for customers which ensures prompt services in case of breakdown and towing situations.

A comprehensive range of original BMW Motorcycle accessories & gears are available for further individualization of BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS.

