Vice President of India Unveils "Gems of Indian Art" 'Book' at Bharat 24 Viksit Bharat Conclave

New Delhi [India], December 3: In a distinguished gathering at the Taj Mahal Hotel, New Delhi, the Honourable Vice President of India, His Excellency Jagdeep Dhankhar, accompanied by the Honourable Second Lady of India, unveiled the prestigious book "Gems of Indian Art: Harish Khullar Family Collection." The launch was a significant highlight of the Bharat 24 Viksit Bharat Conclave.

The event brought together art aficionados, dignitaries, and prestigious personalities from across the country , celebrating the rich cultural heritage of India. Among the notable figures was the Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs, Honourable Kiran Rijiju, who also participated in the inauguration.

The book captures the essence of Indian art through an array of exquisite artworks, each narrating the rich tapestry of Indian culture.

Joining the dignitaries, Dr. Sanjeev Kishore Gautam, Honourable Director General of the National Gallery of Modern Art, was present to witness this monumental celebration. His presence showcases his efforts to promote Indian art and culture and underscored the importance of collaborative efforts in promoting and preserving the arts in India.

The minister's involvement symbolized the government's commitment to fostering cultural growth alongside national development.

The event concluded with a reception that fostered engaging discussions on the continuous efforts to celebrate and nurture India's artistic traditions. The unveiling of "Gems of Indian Art" 'Book' serves as a testament to the country's artistic excellence and promises to offer an enlightening exploration of India's illustrious artistic history.

