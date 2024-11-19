Visionary Leaders to Watch in 2025: Driving the Future of Innovation

PNN

New Delhi [India], November 19: As we look toward 2025, the business landscape is poised for rapid transformation, driven by visionary leaders who are reshaping industries and pioneering new frontiers of innovation. These forward-thinking individuals are not only anticipating the future--they are actively creating it. From ground-breaking technologies to disruptive business models, the leaders on the horizon are redefining what it means to lead in an ever-evolving world. In this article, we highlight the trailblazers to watch in 2025, exploring how their leadership is pushing the boundaries of what's possible and setting the stage for a new era of progress. The names are in alphabetical order.

1. Amit HL & Sumit Srivastava- Founders of Floatr

Amit HL and Sumit Srivastava, the founders of Floatr, are revolutionising financial wellness for individuals in India. Amit, an IIM Calcutta alumnus with over 20 years of industry experience, brings strategic leadership, having successfully exited his previous startup. Sumit, with 18 years in tech and product development, powers Floatr's cutting-edge digital solutions to simplify financial planning.

Together, they've built India's #1 app for financial planning and goal-based investing, covering diverse asset classes. They've transformed the National Pension System (NPS) experience, making retirement planning straightforward and accessible. Floatr provides personalised financial roadmaps, integrated NPS services, and real-time portfolio insights, bridging complex finance with clear guidance.

Floatr also partners with corporations, enhancing employee financial well-being through Corporate NPS, offering a simple, tax-efficient path to retirement. Amit and Sumit are setting new standards in financial wellness, empowering both individuals and companies to take control of their financial futures.

2. Aparna Bhatnagar- Founder of Wise Mama

Aparna Bhatnagar, the visionary founder of Wise Mama, left behind a successful corporate career to make a lasting impact on health and nutrition. With a deep commitment to sustainability and wellness, Aparna launched Wise Mama, a D2C brand focused on delivering Ayurvedic-inspired, nutrient-rich products to urban Indians. Through her brand, she blends ancient Ayurvedic wisdom with modern nutrition, offering a variety of balanced, superfood-based options, including millets, designed to promote a healthier lifestyle.

Aparna's passion for eco-conscious living drives her mission to make wholesome, sustainable food products accessible to all. Wise Mama empowers individuals to make healthier, mindful choices without sacrificing taste or convenience. Recognised with prestigious awards such as the Karmaveer Chakra and Tejasvini Woman of Substance Award, Aparna is reshaping India's wellness landscape. Her vision is to offer urban India nutritious, balanced foods that go beyond trends--rooted in science and Ayurveda for true nourishment.

3. Siddhant Aggarwal, Director of Operations, KAZO

Siddhant Aggarwal, Director of Operations at KAZO, is driving the brand's operational excellence and expansion. With a strong academic background in economics and international relations from the University of Toronto, Siddhant joined KAZO in 2021, bringing his expertise in operations management and strategic planning to the fast-growing fashion brand.

As a leader, Siddhant oversees both online and offline teams, streamlining processes, improving supply chain efficiency, and driving digitalisation initiatives to enhance productivity and reduce costs. His strategic vision aims to expand KAZO's presence domestically and internationally, with a goal of establishing 500 stores across India and entering global markets.

Under his leadership, KAZO has thrived, positioning itself for even greater success. Siddhant's collaborative approach and focus on team coordination have been key to the company's growth, and with his guidance, KAZO is well on its way to becoming a global fashion powerhouse.

4. Divya Aggarwal - Founder & Designer, Label Divya Aggarwal

Divya Aggarwal, the founder and designer behind the luxury couture label Label Divya Aggarwal, is dedicated to preserving India's rich heritage and craftsmanship through her distinctive designs. A graduate of Parsons School of Design in New York, Divya honed her skills with leading brands like KAZO and BL International before launching her own label. With over five years of industry experience, she blends contemporary aesthetics with traditional Indian fashion, offering bespoke couture that celebrates individuality and creativity.

Her collections merge modern styles with timeless Indian traditions, featuring vibrant prints, rich colors, and global fashion influences. From lehengas and blouses to fusion skirts, corsets, and jackets, her designs redefine Indian fusion wear with high-quality craftsmanship and versatile styling options. Label Divya Aggarwal sets a new standard for couture, making a lasting impact on the fashion world by fusing urban relevance with the enduring charm of Indian heritage.

5. Ganga Viraj Kota - Founder of Boho Bowls and The Friger Co.

Serial Entrepreneur and Food Industry Visionary

With nearly a decade of experience in franchising and business development, Ganga is currently operating 6 food chains in Fast Casual and Cloud Kitchen formats in Hyderabad. His journey in the food industry started with the master franchise for "The Belgian Waffle Co" in Hyderabad. Now, he is focused on building India's next big burger brand and cloud kitchen brands.

Driven by his passion for clean and wholesome food, his vision is to create a fast-casual dining chain where everyone can enjoy high-quality, nutritious meals. Ganga is committed to reshaping the perception of fast food by making it good quality and more accessible. He always looks forward to connecting with individuals who share his passion for transforming the food landscape in India.

6. Gaurav Rana and Shivangee Sharma - Founders of YatriKart

YatriKart Revolutionizes Retail-on-the-Go for Bharat's Transit Hubs

YatriKart, co-founded by Gaurav Rana and Shivangee Sharma, is transforming retail at key transit locations across Bharat, including petrol pumps, railway stations, bus stops, and taxi stands. With a growing network of over 500 stores, YatriKart's innovative model empowers last-mile retailers by deploying smart kiosks that make essential goods easily accessible for on-the-go customers.

The transit retail industry in Bharat, currently valued at $3 billion, is projected to soar to $21.7 billion as the country's infrastructure continues to evolve. By partnering with major brands, YatriKart delivers a seamless retail experience through technology that optimises inventory and enhances convenience. This strategy taps into this burgeoning market, supporting local businesses while providing affordable, quality products to a diverse consumer base.

YatriKart is reshaping how customers shop on the go, blending convenience with innovation and driving the growth of Bharat's dynamic transit retail landscape.

7. Gurbani Kour - Founder of Naayatrade

In today's dynamic business landscape, visionary leaders who inspire and empower others are essential in shaping the future. Gurbani Kour, founder of Naayatrade, exemplifies this spirit, combining strategic expertise with genuine empathy to uplift both businesses and individuals. Gurbani's journey began with a bold decision to leave a successful career in London and establish Naayatrade in India. Building her team from the ground up to over 40 members, she has created a collaborative workplace where innovation thrives. With 15 years of experience in brand building and corporate governance, Gurbani has become a powerful force in the world of business and trade. At Naayatrade, her mission is to empower SMEs by providing essential resources like financing, logistics, and data analytics, enabling these businesses to compete on a global scale. Inspired by her own early challenges in international trade, she remains dedicated to guiding SMEs through the complexities of modern commerce, helping them achieve sustainable growth and success.

8. Rohit Arora, Founder & CEO, TransGanization

Rohit Arora, a Conscious Business Guru and founder of TransGanization is dedicated to transforming India's MSME sector to drive sustainable growth and economic impact. A graduate of IIT-Bombay and holder of an MBA from ISB Hyderabad and Kellogg School of Management, Rohit combine deep academic knowledge with extensive professional experience at organisations like KPMG, HSBC, and Jawed Habib.

Rohit's mission is to bridge the scalability and sustainability gaps within the MSME landscape, empowering businesses to thrive for generations. Through TransGanization, he provides high-quality education and strategic consulting that has helped over 15,000 businesses achieve growth of up to 10 xs in 3 to 5 years.

Awarded by Outlook Business and Fortune India, Rohit is also an author and a spiritual guide, hosting the weekly discourse Discover Ekam on national TV. His philosophy of Love, Serve, and Give challenges conventional business thinking, fostering holistic, purpose-driven success.

9. Reev Ranj (Co-Founder & CTO) & Muhammad Danish (Founder & CEO), Pluto Money

Pluto Money is an AI-driven platform designed to make personalised financial guidance accessible to everyone, especially young Indians who are often overwhelmed by complex and high-risk investment options. With 99% of retail investors losing money in stocks over the past three years, Pluto aims to simplify financial security by matching users with tools that align with their goals. The platform offers the same clarity, confidence, and control typically available to high-net-worth individuals (HNIs), helping users make informed decisions without the guesswork. Founder Danish Mohd emphasises that Pluto's mission is to provide thoughtful financial support and empower users on their financial journey.

10. Shammi Gupta - Founder of Edusoft Healthcare

Shammi Gupta, the visionary founder of Edusoft Healthcare, has been a trailblazer in revolutionising patient care with innovative radiography solutions. With a strong presence across India and global reach in regions like Nepal, Bangladesh, and Africa, Edusoft Healthcare has transformed diagnostics in over 3,106 private and 362+ government hospitals. Driven by the motto "Bharosemand Medical Co." the company aligns with the Make in India initiative to deliver affordable, cutting-edge technology to healthcare facilities worldwide.

Edusoft's flagship innovation, the ERAY SMART 5HS, is an AI-powered, handheld X-ray machine that offers portable, battery-operated imaging for trauma centers, homecare, and rural areas. This breakthrough device detects conditions like fractures, pneumonia, and tuberculosis early, providing quick, reliable diagnostics in emergency settings. Alongside the ERAY SMART 5HS, Edusoft has developed other transformative solutions, contributing to better healthcare accessibility and outcomes globally, all while staying committed to India's healthcare innovation movement.

