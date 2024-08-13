West Bengal's Mrinmoyee Dey Crowned Miss Teen Global India 2024, Set to Represent India Internationally

SMPL New Delhi [India], August 13: Mrinmoyee Dey, a young talent from West Bengal, has been crowned Miss Teen Global India 2024, emerging victorious among 35 contestants from across the country. The prestigious event, organized by STAR MISS TEEN INDIA, took place on July 28 at Clarks Amer in Jaipur. With her remarkable intelligence, grace, and beauty, Mrinmoyee is set to represent India on an international stage at the Miss Teen Global 2025 pageant in Malaysia next May. Mrinmoyee Dey, a proud Bengali deeply rooted in tradition and culture, is a trained Odissi dancer since the age of three. Her exceptional talent in dance earned her the prestigious title of Miss Talented 2024. Notably, she is the first Bengali to win an international crown in the past six years on the national platform of STAR MISS Teen India.

Mrinmoyee expressed her heartfelt gratitude to STAR MISS TEEN INDIA for providing such an incredible platform and extended special thanks to Madhabilata Mitra, a renowned fashion model and groomer, for her unwavering support and guidance.

About the Event: Established in 2018 by Saurav Anand and directed by Akanksha, Star Entertainment Production stands at the forefront of the beauty pageant landscape. The organization is dedicated to providing aspiring individuals with a pathway to fulfill their dreams. They meticulously organize both national and international events, offering participants a global platform to showcase their talents and abilities.

GlamourX Media House extends heartfelt congratulations to Mrinmoyee Dey for her outstanding achievement, making West Bengal proud. Wishing her continued success in all her future endeavors.

