Westfalia Fruit: Pioneering the Avocado Revolution in India

Coorg (Karnataka) [India], December 2: Westfalia Fruit, a global leader in the avocado industry, is thrilled to announce its continued commitment to expanding India's avocado ecosystem. Renowned as the world's largest multinational avocado company, Westfalia Fruit has a legacy that spans over 75 years. The company has set global benchmarks in avocado production, supply chain, marketing, warehousing, shipment, distribution, consumer awareness and research and development.

A true pioneer, Westfalia's innovation-driven approach has earned it a reputation as #AVOEXPERTS. From planting to harvest, its avocados are nurtured with meticulous care and precision. This dedication to excellence ensures that every fruit meets the highest standards, making Westfalia a preferred choice among consumers worldwide.

Westfalia Fruit India: A Growing Opportunity

Recognizing the surge in avocado consumption in India, Westfalia Fruit has strategically ventured into the Indian market. The company has established a state-of-the-art nursery in Coorg, Karnataka--one of India's premier coffee plantation regions. This initiative aligns with the saying, "Where tea and coffee grow, avocados can grow better!"

In collaboration with Sam Agri and Dvori-Or Nursery, Westfalia Fruit is part of a multinational joint venture project to promote and deliver premium-quality avocados to Indian consumers. The Coorg nursery focuses on cultivating selected rootstock, clonal, and commercial planting material to grow top-tier Hass and other commercial avocado varieties.

Westfalia's efforts have already borne fruit, with over 500 acres of avocado plantations across India and an ambitious goal to surpass 1,000 acres by 2026. The company's India operations have grown at a meteoric pace since 2020, capturing over 50% of the market share. Major modern retailers in the country rely on Westfalia for its consistent quality and reliable supply chain.

India's Potential in Avocado Cultivation

India's tropical climate and mid-to-higher elevation areas, such as tea and coffee-growing regions, offer immense potential for avocado cultivation. As a diversification crop for tea and coffee growers, avocados provide sustainable income opportunities. Additionally, India's northern hemisphere seasonality complements African and South American avocado seasons, presenting lucrative opportunities for both domestic consumption and exports. By leveraging these advantages, Westfalia aims to establish India as a self-sustained avocado-producing nation with year-round availability of local varieties.

Driving Awareness with Strategic Partnerships

Westfalia Fruit is not just focused on production--it is also leading efforts to promote avocado consumption in India. The company's Global Business Development Head, Mr. Zac Bard, who also chairs the World Avocado Organization (WAO), has spearheaded numerous initiatives to spread avocado awareness.

The WAO, a global advocate for avocado consumption, has played a pivotal role in fostering India's growing love for the superfruit. As part of its strategic campaigns, the WAO recently partnered with India's culinary icon, Chef Sanjeev Kapoor, by launching a campaign - "Avocado Ki Paatshaala" highlighting the versatility of avocados, educating consumers on general handling, usage and some Indian recipes of Avocados.

Moreover, the WAO is dedicated to sustainability, supporting farmers in adopting eco-friendly methods that reduce water and carbon footprints, preserve biodiversity, and ensure long-term farming viability in the face of climate change.

A Superfruit for Indian Households

Westfalia Fruit India is on a mission to make avocados a staple in Indian kitchens. With lifestyle diseases on the rise and nutritional deficiencies prevalent, avocados emerge as an essential addition to daily diets. Packed with vitamins, minerals, and healthy fats, this superfruit offers a host of health benefits, promoting overall well-being. Together with the WAO, Westfalia Fruit is driving India's avocado revolution. By enhancing consumption awareness, scaling production, and establishing robust supply chains, the company is set to propel India toward becoming a global leader in avocado cultivation.

About Westfalia Fruit India

Westfalia Fruit India is a subsidiary of Westfalia Fruit, established in joint venture with Sam Agri - India, Dvori-Or & Zohara Farms - Israel, to introduce Hass avocados in India and also other internationally accepted varieties that suit the Indian climate. Westfalia Fruit India markets Hass avocados India sourced from Westfalia's global network of farms and from network of farms developed in India.

www.westfaliafruit.in

For more information:

Ajay TG, General Manager, Westfalia Fruit India | : +91 70326 56796 | E: ajay.tg@westfaliafruit.com

