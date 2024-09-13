Westside launches the latest season of the Limitless Podcast, headlined by actor Ahsaas Channa

VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 13: Westside, India's leading fashion brand has been curating meaningful, socially important conversations with its Limitless Podcast since 2022. Since its inception, the podcast has expanded its narrative with each episode, featuring female personalities ranging from actors to environmentalists. In 2024, the podcast welcomes a new host, Ahsaas Channa, who is set to bring a Gen Z perspective to the show. Known for being bold and enlightening, season 2 promises to be bigger and better, featuring familiar new faces who challenge conventions. Truly embodying the 'limitless' spirit, the upcoming episodes will bring new energy and diverse perspectives, encouraging listeners to discover new paths to becoming their most authentic, healthy, and fulfilled selves.

Commenting on the new season, Umashan Naidoo, Head of Customer & Beauty at Westside, says, "We are thrilled to give you a sneak preview into our world of style. This season, we welcome Ahsaas into our style circle as the voice of Limitless, a podcast that inspires listeners to embrace their truest selves. Inspired by global and local trends, Westside curates the joy of fashion, encouraging you to live your dance and celebrate every occasion with us."

Expressing her excitement about joining Limitless, Ahsaas Channa says, "Westside is one of the few brands in our country that uses its platform to contribute positively to society. It's an honor to be part of this initiative and have the opportunity to meet women who have overcome social challenges and achieved great success."

Ahsaas Channa, a young and influential actor with a significant Instagram following, started her career as a child actor in popular Hindi films such as Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna. She has since gained recognition for her roles in various web series, including Kota Factory, Half CA, and Mismatched. The Limitless Podcast went live on 12th September, 9 PM and will be available on Spotify, Apple podcast, YouTube, Jio Saavn. The new season will feature leading Indian women from various fields, including comedian Urooj Ashfaq, chefs Chinu Vaze and Guntas Sethi, and Indian cricketer Renuka Singh Thakur, among others. The podcast also provides an inside look at Westside through the stories of its people.

To put 'Limitless' fashion into the spotlight with the new season of its podcast, Westside showcased the best of the Autumn Winter collection at a fashion show highlighting the wide range of their home-grown sub-brands at IFBE, Mumbai.

