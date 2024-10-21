World Iodine Deficiency Disorders Prevention Day: Pharmed Limited's Iodine Fortification Drive with Gynaecologists Secures Spot in Asia Book of Records

VMPL Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], October 21: On this World Iodine Deficiency Disorders Prevention Day, Pharmed Limited, a leading pharmaceutical company based out of Bengaluru, India, has set a new benchmark in healthcare, earning a place in the Asia Book of Records. The record was for an unprecedented commitment from 4,064 gynaecologists across India to combat thyroid disorders during pregnancy through iodine fortification. The record-breaking pledge for iodine fortification was collected between September 1 and September 14, 2024, marking a significant milestone in the company's efforts to improve maternal and foetal health across the nation. The award was officially presented on 01st October 2024, at Pharmed Limited's corporate office in Bengaluru. Present at the event, as the guest of honour, was Dr Hema Divakar, Former FOGSI President, FIGO - Division Director Well Woman Healthcare, a leading gynaecologist and women's health advocate - through her organization Artist for Her. At the ceremony, she underscored the importance of iodine fortification during pregnancy, noting its role in preventing serious setbacks in newborns.

"Iodine is critical for the development of the foetal brain and nervous system. Thyroid disorders during pregnancy can have serious implications for both the mother and the developing foetus. A significant percentage of pregnant women in India suffer from some form of thyroid dysfunction. This initiative by Pharmed Limited is a crucial step towards addressing this issue on a large scale. By focusing on iodine fortification, we are tackling one of the most preventable causes of thyroid disorders in pregnancy. This collective commitment from gynaecologists nationwide is a significant step toward improving maternal and child health," said Dr Hema Divakar.

Kashmiri Lal Kapoor, Director of Operations at Pharmed Limited, expressed his enthusiasm about the achievement: "This record is not just a number; it represents a collective commitment to the health of expectant mothers and their babies. At Pharmed Limited, we believe in driving meaningful change in healthcare. This initiative exemplifies our dedication to addressing critical health issues and continued efforts in promoting maternal health and collaborating with healthcare professionals to make a real difference."

Pharmed Limited's entry into the Asia Book of Records marks an important achievement in the ongoing efforts to improve women's health and raise awareness about thyroid disorders in pregnancy. By securing commitments from such a large number of gynaecologists, Pharmed Limited aims to create a significant impact on prenatal care practices across India.

