World Wetlands Day: The Art of Living Safeguards Nature's Lifelines

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], January 29: Every year on February 2nd, World Wetlands Day reminds us of the vital role wetlands play in sustaining life. This day marks the adoption of the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands in 1971, an international treaty recognising the critical importance of these ecosystems for both people and the planet.

A prime example of this ecological treasure is the Haiderpur Wetlands, nestled within the Hastinapur Wildlife Sanctuary in Uttar Pradesh, India. Spanning approximately 6,900 hectares, this Ramsar site is home to over 333 bird species and a wealth of flora and fauna, making it a sanctuary of biodiversity.

The theme for World Wetlands Day 2025, 'Protecting Wetlands for Our Common Future' highlights the profound connection between wetlands and human well-being. Wetlands provide clean water, protect against floods, boost biodiversity, and offer recreational opportunities - all essential for a healthy and thriving society.

Yet, their immense value often goes unnoticed.

The Art of Living's Commitment to Wetlands

The Art of Living Social Projects is dedicated to preserving and restoring these natural lifelines. Wetlands are nature's reservoirs, recharging groundwater, preventing soil erosion, and acting as carbon sinks to combat climate change. Unfortunately, urbanisation and industrial activities have significantly degraded many wetlands.

At Haiderpur Wetlands, The Art of Living Social Projects has made a tangible impact. By engaging local communities, conducting educational workshops, and training youth as bird guides, the initiative has encouraged a sense of ownership and responsibility among the people. These efforts have transformed Haiderpur Wetlands from a neglected area into a vibrant haven for biodiversity.

Looking Ahead: Protecting Wetlands, Protecting Ourselves

This World Wetlands Day, The Art of Living Social Projects calls on individuals, organisations, and communities to join hands in safeguarding these critical ecosystems. Wetlands are more than water bodies; they are lifelines that sustain human well-being and environmental health.

Let's honour the vital role of wetlands by committing to their preservation - not just today, but every day. Together, we can ensure that wetlands continue to nurture biodiversity, protect against climate extremes, and enhance the quality of life for future generations.

Because when wetlands thrive, so does humanity.

Explore The Art of Living's role in transforming the Haiderpur Wetlands here.

The Art of Living, a non-profit, educational, and humanitarian organisation founded in 1981 by the world-renowned humanitarian and spiritual leader Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, works closely with the Government of India to relieve the country from water scarcity through various water conservation projects.

