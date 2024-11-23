Wyndham Research Reveals Shift in Indian Wedding Trends

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 23: A new report commissioned by Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has uncovered a notable shift in the preferences of Indian couples when it comes to wedding planning. The research, surveying 1,000 recently engaged or married individuals across India, reveals that while Goa, Udaipur and Jaipur continue to be the top priority of couples, unique and scenic destinations such as Darjeeling, Amritsar, Mussoorie and Dehradun are gaining popularity as wedding locations, offering both beauty and exclusivity. This trend reflects a broader desire for personalised celebrations that go beyond tradition, with couples seeking more meaningful and memorable experiences for their big day.

The findings also highlight a resurgence of large, multi-day weddings, with an emphasis on creating lasting memories with family and friends. Younger generations, particularly Gen Z, are increasingly balancing luxury with budget-conscious choices, embracing a more collaborative, hands-on approach to wedding planning. This evolving landscape shows a growing preference for authentic, customised celebrations that incorporate modern trends like sustainability and technology while honouring time-honoured traditions.

With approximately 60 hotels across India, situated in some of the most romantic destinations, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts boasts flexible venues in beautiful settings for every wedding preference, size and budget. As wedding trends emerge alongside the rise of sustainability and technology, Wyndham set out to understand evolving wedding preferences and help shape future hospitality offerings for couples planning their special day.

Dimitris Manikis, President EMEA, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, commented: "Wyndham's wedding trend report reveals a shift toward unique, personalized wedding destinations like Goa and Udaipur reflecting a desire for more exclusive, meaningful experiences. While large and multi-day celebrations are making a comeback, it is great to see younger generations, especially Tech savvy Gen Z's blending opulence with budget and sustainable-conscious choices, emphasising authenticity and collaboration. At Wyndham, we're dedicated to helping couples create unforgettable and personalized weddings, making it a moment to remember."

The grand comeback of Indian weddings: Couples go bigger for their big day

Indian weddings have witnessed a resurgence in scale, with guest lists averaging 350-400 attendees. This return to medium and large gatherings reflects a post-pandemic yearning for grand celebrations, where weddings are not just about tying the knot but creating lasting memories. Primarily driven by social and familial expectations, about 52% of couples embrace extravagant celebrations to create unforgettable memories, while 34% acknowledge social expectation as a driving factor.

This rise in larger gatherings contrasts with an increased interest in budget-conscious weddings, highlighting the diversity in wedding styles nationwide.

Modern Weddings: Balancing Budget, Aspirations, and Inspiration

Couples (especially Gen Z) today blend budget-conscious planning with big aspirations. While social media fuels many wedding trends, with 35% of couples motivated to showcase their weddings online, friends and family weddings still provide authentic ideas. Many of those surveyed opt for celebrations under INR 25 lakhs (approx. $29K USD), with loved ones helping with decor and planning to create a personal touch. Despite budget awareness, couples are drawn to Instagrammable locations like beaches, rooftops, and mountain venues, balancing financial caution with the dream of a visually captivating event. This blend of practicality and aspiration reflects a modern approach to weddings that values connection and style.

Couples opt for local venues, prioritising family convenience

While destination weddings hold a special allure, the study reveals that only 11% of couples go to far-off locations. Instead, 40% opt to celebrate in their home city or nearby family locations, underscoring the importance of ease and accessibility for loved ones. Local weddings not only reduce logistical challenges but also allow more family members and close friends to join the festivities, making the celebration feel more intimate and inclusive.

With properties spanning popular destinations and emerging locales like Goa, Jaipur, Darjeeling and Udaipur, Wyndham's portfolio aligns well with this trend, offering venues catering to convenience and experiential luxury.

The rise of the digital wedding: Technology drives new experiences

With technology now woven into the fabric of modern weddings, innovations like digital menus, e-invites, and even drones have made their way into ceremonies. According to the study, 36% of Gen X couples have adopted LED screens, 29% use digital invitations, and 28% incorporate drone photography to capture aerial views of their celebrations.

Not only are tech-driven elements practical and customisable, but they also cater to a more immersive guest experience. Trends such as live streaming, QR codes for guest check-ins, and AI-generated vows reflect a shift towards weddings that marry tradition with modern convenience.

Zero-waste weddings: Eco-conscious couples make a difference

Environmental awareness is no longer just a consideration but an action. The study highlights a growing interest in zero-waste weddings, where couples (especially those in premium budget segments) are choosing sustainable options. Popular choices include dried flowers, solar lanterns, recycled paper invitations, and eco-friendly wedding favours. By opting for reusable decor and minimising single-use plastics, couples are ensuring that their big day is memorable for guests and gentle on the planet.

This trend resonates particularly with millennial couples who are inclined toward charitable initiatives. The report shows that one in ten couples now donate part of their wedding funds to causes they support, blending celebrations with social responsibility.

Budget considerations shape celebrations

Budgets and spending patterns vary with 46% of people planning to spend up to 10 lakhs on their weddings, indicating a preference for budget-conscious celebrations which is mostly driven by Gen Z. Another 30% have allocated or plan to spend between 10 to 25 lakhs, showing an inclination toward more elaborate arrangements within a moderate spending range. Meanwhile, 9% have set aside 25 to 40 lakhs, suggesting a focus on premium experiences and luxury elements. Lastly, an additional 9% plan to invest above 45 lakhs, demonstrating a commitment to hosting grand, high-end wedding events. This distribution highlights diverse spending patterns across different budget brackets, reflecting the varied approaches to wedding planning in today's market. Nowadays weddings often feature greater involvement from friends and family in planning themes, decor, and cuisine. This collaborative approach creates personalised celebrations while managing costs effectively.

The research demonstrates that Indian weddings are evolving into more personalised, tech-savvy celebrations while maintaining strong family connections. With Wyndham's extensive network of properties across India, couples can find venues that perfectly match their vision, whether they prefer traditional locations or emerging destinations.

Dimitris Manikis concluded, "At Wyndham, we are committed to supporting couples in bringing their vision to life. Whether they choose an iconic destination like Udaipur, a quieter gem like Darjeeling or their hometown, we understand that every wedding is unique. With our broad portfolio of venues across India, we are well-positioned to cater to a wide spectrum of wedding styles--allowing couples to celebrate in ways that feel both meaningful and memorable."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)