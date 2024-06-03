Arieotech and Situm Announce Strategic Partnership to Innovate Indoor Navigation and Visitor Experiences

arieotech, a leading provider of sustainable technological solutions, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Situm, a global leader in indoor positioning and wayfinding technology. This collaboration aims to combine arieotech's expertise in digital transformation and innovative consulting with Situm's cutting-edge indoor-outdoor navigation and geo-analytics solutions to enhance visitor experiences across various industries.

Partnership Objectives

The collaboration between arieotech and Situm aims to deliver comprehensive and integrated solutions that leverage the strengths of both companies. Key objectives include:

Enhanced Visitor Experience: By integrating Situm's indoor positioning technology with arieotech's mobile development and UI/UX design expertise, the partnership will create seamless, interactive, and real-time navigation solutions for visitors in large venues such as shopping malls, hospitals, airports, and universities. Advanced Geo-Analytics: Combining Situm's geo-analytics capabilities with arieotech's big data and AI expertise will provide businesses with deeper insights into visitor behaviors and patterns, enabling more informed decision-making and enhanced operational efficiency. Customizable Solutions: Leveraging arieotech's experience in enterprise architecture and application development, the partnership will offer highly customizable solutions tailored to the specific needs of different industries, ensuring flexibility and scalability. Innovative Technological Integration: The collaboration will explore the integration of emerging technologies such as blockchain, intelligent process automation, and machine learning to further enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of the solutions provided.

About arieotech

arieotech specializes in custom-creating and promoting sustainable technological solutions that serve the business needs of clients and employees. The company is committed to a people-first approach, fostering a healthy and empathetic work environment. arieotech offers a broad range of services, including AI, Web and Mobile Development, Microservices, SAP, DevOps and Cloud Development, as well as UI/UX Design.

Quote from the CEO of arieotech:

"Together, arieotech and Situm are revolutionizing indoor navigation and digital transformation with innovative solutions. This partnership will also enable arieotech to expand its digital presence across Europe and the Middle East, complementing our established customer base in APAC, North America, and India."

About Situm

For the past decade, Situm has been at the forefront of the global market in indoor positioning and wayfinding. Their powerful tools are designed to enhance visitor experiences in large indoor and outdoor venues through interactive maps, real-time navigation apps, and advanced geo-analytics. Situm's solutions are trusted worldwide to guide visitors seamlessly and improve operational processes.

Quote from the CEO of Situm:

“We are thrilled to announce this exciting partnership. This collaboration will enable Situm to leverage Arieotech's extensive experience and expertise in digital solutions. With this partnership, we can better serve our customers by meeting their demands for additional customization of our mapping and wayfinding solutions, and by enhancing the potential of our platform for geo-analytics. This is a significant step forward that fills us with joy and reaffirms our commitment to innovation and excellence.”

Contact Information

For more information about how this partnership can benefit your organization, please visit arieotech's website and Situm's website or contact their respective email IDs as well - info@arieotech.com and support@situm.com customer service teams.